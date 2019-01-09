Beth Allan aiming to bounce back after ‘tough’ 18 months

Beth Allen has returned to the scene of a former triumph feeling quietly confident she is ready to kick-start her career after a “tough” 18-month spell.

The Edinburgh-based American was riding on the crest of a wave when she won the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open in Abu Dhabi at the end of the 2016 Ladies European Tour season.

A second win of the campaign saw Allen top the LET Order of Merit – the first US player to achieve the feat – and she was also crowned as the circuit’s Player of the Year. Brimming with confidence, Allen secured a card for the LPGA Tour around the same time but, after an encouraging start, it turned into a tough spell for her on the US-based circuit.

The 37-year-old is now back concentrating on the LET and hopes to get her 2019 campaign off to a good start in this week’s opening event at Saadiyat Beach in the UAE.

“The last 18 months have been tough,” admitted Allen. “But I’m starting to feel positive about my game again. I started working with Karl Morris around September, leaving the mental coach I had been with for eight years. That has helped me find another direction and that has been a good thing for me.

“I have also been working hard with Ian Rae, though. I don’t think my golf swing is that different to what it was a few years back. It’s been more down to a loss of confidence.

“It’s difficult on the LPGA when you get in a rut as it is so deep out there. I also found it hard being away from Scotland when I wasn’t playing well.

“I feel excited about the new season. I decided not to go to the LPGA Qualifying School at the end of last season so will be focusing on the LET. It’s not where we’d want it to be in terms of events, but the first three months of the year are going to be busy, so that’s good.

“I’m looking forward to implementing what I’ve been working on, including some strength and fitness stuff. It’s all good.”