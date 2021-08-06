Berry Henson makes move after weather delay in Hero Open

American Berry Henson celebrates an eagle with his caddie on the 12th hole during the second round of the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The action had been scheduled to get underway on the Torrance Course at 7.10am, but it was 10.30am before play started on day two of the £1.7 million event.

The lengthy day meant it was unlikely that the second circuit would be completed on schedule on Friday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overnight leader Calum Hill is not due to tee off until 3.30pm, with the last scheduled time pushed back to 5.10pm.

Once play got underway, American Berry Henson wasted no time taking up where he’d left off when carding a brilliant five-under 67 in the tougher afternoon conditions for the first round.

The 42-year-old eagled the par-5 12th - his third hole of the day - and, though a double-bogey 6 followed at the next, he then picked up three birdies in four holes from the 15th.

That took him out in 33 and, having moved to eight-under, he was just one behind Hill after the Scot had opened with a stunning 63 in the easier morning conditions on Thursday.

The only other player to make an early second-day move was South African Justin Waters, who covered his opening six holes in three-under to sit on seven-under.

Hill led by a shot overnight, with fellow Scots Richie Ramsay and David Law also looking to build on solid starts after they opened with matching 67s.

A message from the Editor: