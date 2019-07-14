Bernd Wiesberger caps a great fortnight with Scottish Open title glory

Second in Ireland and now first in Scotland, Bernd Wiesberger is a man on form heading into the 148th Open Championship.

While it wasn’t nearly as exciting as his final-day tussle with Bob MacIntyre when winning the Made in Denmark in May, it was another impressive display from the 33-year-old Austrian in landing the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

As the $7million Rolex Series event was finally decided just before 9pm, Wiesberger beat Benjamin Hebert at the third extra hole in a sudden-death play-off after the Frenchman missed putts from ten feet and five feet for a maiden victory on Bastille Day at the previous two holes then missed from five feet again to keep the shoot out going in the setting sun.

“That was something different,” admitted Wiesberger as he savoured a sixth European Tour victory, one that earned him a pay-day worth £930,000. “I have to be grateful for how the week turned out. Benjamin had me on the first two play-off holes, but that is sometimes how golf goes. I am very appreciative to stand here as the winner.”

After being out for seven months last season due to a wrist injury, the Vienna-born player is making up for lost time. “You prepare the same as the other days, but I think this was the biggest tournament I have been in position to win, together with the PGA Championship a couple of years ago,” he added, having made his move with a course-record 61 in the second round and breaking the tournament record with a 22-under-par 262 total.

“It was a tough grind. I didn’t hit my iron shots well and I struggled but I just had to dig deep. If you do that you sometimes get rewarded every now and then.

“I was lucky to seal my [Open] spot last week in Ireland with a great finish. To go one better this week is amazing. I can’t be in better spirits after the past two weeks. I am really looking forward to teeing up at Portrush.”

As consolation, Hebert, who had closed with a 62, secured one of three Open Championship spots up for grabs. “I’m very happy as next week will be my first major as a professional,” he said.

The other Portrush places went to England’s Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston as he also carded a nine-under last-day score and Italian Nino Bertasio. Johnston’s success came just a week after he admitted in a blog on the European Tour website that he’d suffered mental-health struggles since he burst on the scene with a top-ten finish in the game’s oldest major three years ago and became one of the most popular figures in the sport.

“I’ve had a great reaction to it,” he said after signing for ten birdies and had a 59 in his sights before finishing par-bogey. “There have been some really nice words from people out here on the Tour and stuff. There have been some comments from fellow players saying it’s helped and that they’ve gone through similar things.

“A lot of the guys have gone through these things. Obviously it’s not nice, you don’t want to see anyone feeling down or anything like that. But it’s good to know I’m not the only one who has gone through this. It can get tough out here.”

It was mission accomplished for Rory McIlroy despite the fact he never managed to threaten the top of the leaderboard at any stage over the four days. For him, this was more about tuning up for Portrush and, despite not getting the conditions he’d ideally have wanted here, the world No 3 feels ready for that home gig.

“I think I got what I wanted out of it for the most part,” he said. “I’ve learnt a lot this week. It’s the first time playing links golf in a while. Just, you know, different turf, ball goes different distances into the wind, little lies around the greens, all that sort of stuff. That sort of stuff takes you a while to get used to again. I’m really happy with what I’ve done this week.”

The honour of top Scot was shared by Scott Jamieson and Calum Hill as they signed off with matching 66s to finish joint-24th on 15-under. “If you’d said to me I’d finish 15-under at the start of the week, I would have thought I was in with a chance of winning,” declared Jamieson afterwards. “But the course was there for the taking.”

After twice coming through this event to get into The Open, the Glaswegian had that target in his sights once again after a burst of four birdies in five holes on the back nine, but it would have taken three more for him to join Paul Lawrie, Russell Knox, Bob MacIntyre, Connor Syme and Sam Locke in flying the Saltire on the County Antrim coast.

Having come through the qualifier at Longniddry, it was a week to remember for Hill as he made the cut in his first European Tour event then went on to pick up a career-best cheque. “I’ve had a great time and really enjoyed it,” said the 24-year-old, who is attached to Gleneagles Hotel. “As the days go on your goals change. That’s why Saturday [when he finished bogey-bogey for a 71] was so disappointing. But to come out today and make some birdies, especially on the last five holes, makes me happy.”

Adding to a final-day performance from the home players left standing, Richie Ramsay and Grant Forrest fired matching 67s to also finish in the top 50 on 13-under and 12-under respectively. “That was the best I played,” said Ramsay, who is attached to The Renaissance Club. “I can’t think of a bad shot that I hit.”

For Forrest, who lives in North Berwick and is attached to Craigielaw, it was an encouraging debut in the event and, having now made the cut in the three Rolex Series events this year, he has definitely secured his card for next season. “I think I can just go for it now, particularly in some of the smaller events,” said the 26-year-old. “I’m just looking to try and win really.”

Meanwhile, England’s Brendan Lawlor won the inaugural EDGA Scottish Open after carding rounds of 77 and 71 on the same course set up for the main event at The Renaissance Club.