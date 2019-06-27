Bathgate club title decided at 14th extra hole in final...

Scott McClory may have created a record in Lothians golf - and maybe even further afield - after winning a marathon club championship final.

He claimed the Bathgate title for a third time at the 14th extra hole in the decider against Jamie Docherty at the West Lothian club.

Docherty, who has come through the junior ranks at the club, was two up with two to play but bogeyed the 17th before McClory then birdied the 18th.

It was then sudden-death and, as they played the first, 17th and 18th over and over again, McKenzie had the better chances before McClory struck the killer blow.

That was one of numerous club championships taking place around the Lothians, with the men’s final at Kingsknowe seeing a father-versus-son clash.

It ended in victory for the son as Nathan McCulloch claimed the title for the first time after beating dad Steve, a six-time champion.

It’s now 14 victories for Louise Fraser in the ladies’ event at the Capital club, while Willie Drysdale won the Senior Trophy for a third time and there was a first success in the juniors for Robbie Sanderson.

It was mission accomplished for Stephen Lamb as he beat Grant Skinner 8&7 in the final, achieving his dream of doing the double after landing the junior title in 1996.

At Musselburgh, Calum Burgess claimed his fourth championship with a 5&3 win over Stuart Wright jnr in his first final.

Steven Sinclair and Mark Leitch were both first-time finalists at Ratho Park, where the former came out on top by 8&7 to get his name on the trophy.

The final at Murrayfield involved two of the club’s talented youngsters - Andrew Ni and Ali Thurlow.

Ni came out on top by 3&2 in a high-quality match to repeat title triumphs in 2014, 2017 and 2018, though Thurlow bounced back to come through regional qualifying at Panmure for The Open.

It’s now three in a row for Neil Sneddon at Royal Burgess after he beat George Sampson 2&1, with with both players under par in the morning round and not really letting up after lunch.

And, over the fence at Bruntsfield Links, Stuart McLaren equalled the record set by Peter Belcher as he beat Douglas Morton to win there for the fourth year in a row.

Andrew Helm chalked up his third success at the Merchants, beating Richard Craig 3&2 in a final that was played over 18 holes after the earlier rounds had been disrupted by bad weather.

At Craigielaw, Allan Reoch reproduced his sparkling form so far in this season’s Edinburgh Summer League to beat Guy Dalziel at the second extra hole in the final.

It was the second successive dose of disappointment for Dalziel after he also fell at the final hurdle last year to Craig Davidson.