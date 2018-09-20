Baberton stalwart and ‘force within Scottish golf’ Joan Marshall passes away

Joan Marshall, who flew the Baberton, Midlothian and Scotland flags with pride during a successful career as both a player and administrator, passed away last Friday. She died peacefully at home after a short illness.

Marshall, who was 75, had been a member at Baberton for 41 years and was the ladies’ champion on ten occasions. She also had a spell as ladies’ captain at the Juniper Green club.

Her involvement in golf administration was enormous. She was a past captain and past president of Midlothian County Ladies Golf Association, a past chairman of Scottish Ladies Golf Association and was the Scottish selector of the Ladies Golf Union international selection committee.

As a mark or her contribution to not only her beloved club but also the game of golf throughout the UK, Marshall was made an honorary member of Baberton, where her whole family are also members.

“Joan was one of the County’s greatest supporters,” said Midlothian captain Jacky Burnett. “As a player, selector and administrator, she was a force within Scottish Golf, making a tremendous contribution to our game.”

The funeral service will be held at 11am at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Saturday and then back to Baberton Golf Club.