Aussie Rule /Scott sets sights on majors after win in Los Angeles

Adam Scott reckons his best years can still lie ahead after continuing golf’s spell of “Aussie Rule” by winning the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles, writes Martin Dempster.

The 39-year-old’s two-stroke success in an event hosted by Tiger Woods at Riviera was the third title triumph for an Australian in seven events played this year on the PGA Tour.

It followed Cameron Smith winning the Sony Open in Hawaii and Marc Leishman tasting victory in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

The purple patch marks the best start to a season by Australians on the US circuit, eclipsing the 2005 campaign when Stuart Appleby, Scott and Geoff Ogilvy had each won a US tour title by 27 February.

Scott also won the Australian PGA Championship three days before Christmas, while Australia’s recent successful spell in the game has included victories as well for Lucas Herbert and Wade Ormsby in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and Hong Kong Open respectively.

This was Scott’s 14th PGA Tour victory, joining Bruce Crampton with the third-most wins by Australians on the circuit behind Greg Norman (20) and Jim Ferrier (18).

“Everyone tells me I’m turning 40 this year, I don’t know if they’re insinuating that’s kind of the beginning of the end,” said the 2013 Masters champion, who has moved to seventh in the world rankings after closing with a 70 for an 11-under-par 273 total. “There’s no doubt, the age of guys peaking is getting younger. There’s far fewer dominant players in their 40s today than there was before.

“But I feel lucky. At the moment I’m very healthy as far as a golfing 39-year-old goes. I’ve got to make the most of that while I’m out here. It’s only going to get harder probably. I hope I’m the exception to the rule and kind of play like Vijay (Singh) did in his 40s.

“I really do believe if I can maintain motivation and focus, the next five years can be my best years on Tour.

“The big goal is to be a multiple major winner and I think the habit of winning is good for that. They’re pretty lofty goals, so this is a good start but it’s one week out of the next five years.”