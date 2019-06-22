Atthaya Thitikul eight clear going into final round

Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul continued to demonstrate her extraordinary talent as she built a commanding eight-stroke lead heading into the final round of the Ladies European Thailand Championship.

The youngest winner on the LET at only 14 in the inaugural edition at Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club in Pattaya two years ago, Atthaya started the penultimate circuit with a two-stroke lead over Germany’s Esther Henseleit.

But she had stretched that to three at the turn after backing up a birdie on the fifth with an eagle on the long seventh. The 16-year-old then started for home by making five birdies in succession and made another gain on the par-3 16th.

It added up to a bogey-free nine-under-par 63 – the lowest round in the three-year history of the championship – for a 17-under 199 total.

“On the back nine, I played easy golf and it made me feel more confident,” said Thitikul, who won the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship last year, afterwards. “Anything can (still) happen, but I will play my game and do my best.”

Henseleit (69) and fellow German Olivia Cowan (67) lead the chasing pack on nine-under, with Edinburgh-based American Beth Allen in a group sharing fourth place on six under.

Michele Thomson and Carly Booth are both on 74 while a 75 left Kylie Henry on four over.