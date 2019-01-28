ASI Scottish Open qualifier heading back to Longniddry

Longniddry is to stage the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open qualifier for the second year running following the success of the event’s first visit to the East Lothian venue last summer.

Four spots will again be up for grabs in the 36-hole shoot-out on 6-7 July, with the successful quartet joining some of the world’s top players in the $7 million Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club the following week.

Duncan Stewart won the 2018 qualifier, beating Conor O’Neil in a play-off after the pair carded matching four-under-par totals on a fast-running course. Peter Whiteford and Jamie McLeary secured the other two spots up for grabs.

Keith Bowman, the Longniddry club captain, said: “We are delighted to be hosting again this year. It is yet further vindication of the challenge and quality of the course. That we continue to attract high-profile tournaments is testament to the hard work of our team. We look forward to welcoming this year’s competitors and supporters.”

A prize fund of £35,000 will also be up for grabs in the event, which is a PGA in Scotland Order of Merit tournament, for the fifth year running.

Meanwhile, Scottish Amateur champion Euan McIntosh has left himself with a mountain to climb after having to settle for a five-over-par 76 in the opening round of the Staysure Seniors Tour Qualifying School final in Portugal.

That left the Turnhouse player sitting outside the top 50 in a battle for only five cards in the 72-hole event at Pestana Golf Resort.