ASI Scottish Open and Scottish Women’s Open to return to Renaissance in 2020

It has been confirmed that the Renaissance Club will host the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open next year, with both events returning to the East Lothian venue for the second successive season.

The 2020 edition of Scotland’s national men’s open, part of the Rolex Series, the eight premium tournaments on the Race to Dubai, will be played on 9-12 July, followed by the women’s event on the same course on 13-16 August.

Golf fans from East Lothian and beyond flocked to the Tom Doak-designed course for this year’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open as the event attracted over 66,000 spectators – the highest figure since the tournament began travelling to venues across the country in 2011, following a 16-year spell at Loch Lomond Golf Club.

This summer, fans enjoyed two weeks of world-class golf as Austrian Bernd Wiesberger triumphed over a field including four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy and American stars Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar and Justin Thomas to claim his sixth European Tour title. Three weeks later, the Republic of Korea’s Mi Jung Hur captured her third LPGA Tour title – a decade after her first – with a four-shot victory over an international leaderboard including Ariya Jutanugarn, Jeongeun Lee6 and Scotland’s Carly Booth.

Next year’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open will again take its traditional slot in the week before The Open. The Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, which is co-sanctioned by both the Ladies European Tour (LET) and Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), has also become established as a key event and will be played the week before the AIG Women’s British Open.

Martin Gilbert, chairman of Aberdeen Standard Investments, said: “We’re looking forward to returning to the Renaissance Club in 2020. The facilities on and off the course are second to none. The feedback we’ve received is that the location works well with the golfing public as well as our colleagues.

“We’ve also listened to the professionals who played the course this year and collectively we will be implementing a number of changes based on their feedback.”

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour, said: “[Chief executive] Jerry Sarvadi and the team at The Renaissance Club proved to be wonderful hosts when they welcomed the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open for the first time this year, and we are delighted to be coming back to this beautiful part of Scotland once again.”