Arkley family raise £34,000 at Kingsfield for Doddie Weir foundation

Stephen Gallacher joined the Arkley family - Susan, Jane and Robert - to hand over a cheque for £34,000 to Doddie Weir for his ongoing crusade to help find a cure for motor neurone disease.

The money was raised at two events held at the family’s Kingsfield Golf Centre - a celebrity pro-am and an annual ‘Katie’s Cup’ charity tournament.

Gallacher played in ‘The Source Telecom Doddie’5 Tartan Texas Scrumble’ along with fellow European Tour players Richie Ramsay and Marc Warren, as well as rugby duo Chris Paterson and Peter Wright, and footballer Kris Commons.

Commenting on rugby legend Weir’s condition, Robert said: “He’s the most genuine, down-to-earth man you could meet and whenever he’s at Kingsfield, his presence fills the place.

“MND is such a degenerative disease but, quite simply, we’ve been in awe of Doddie’s energy and tenacity in doing all he can to support other people battling with the disease and raising money to help find a cure.

“We’re very proud to champion this with him.”

Weir said the money raised from the two events at Kingsfield would help “make a huge difference” as his foundation aims to hand out donations to the tune of £1 million for the second year running.

“I am inspired daily by the efforts people are going to when it comes to fund-raising,” said the British Lion. “It’s with enormous thanks to people like Robert, Jane and Susan that we’ve been able to make donations to several organisations this year to the tune of £1m, with more to follow in the next 12 months.

“I’m delighted to accept this cheque from my friends at Kingsfield and would like to thank everyone that has taken to the green this year. Together we’re doing everything we can to help find a cure.”