Andrew McKinlay is new Scottish Golf chief executive

While raising eyebrows by appointing someone from outside the sport for a second time, Eleanor Cannon is confident she’s landed the right man in Andrew McKinlay as the new Scottish Golf chief executive.

McKinlay, who succeeds Blane Dodds after his move to Tennis Scotland, is leaving the SFA, where he has worked for the last six years, most recently as chief operating officer/interim chief executive, to take up the post.

Before joining the SFA, he worked in legal services for the Clydesdale/Yorkshire Banks for five years, before becoming head of operations for a company called Property Solutions.

“I am thrilled to welcome Andrew as our new chief executive,” said Cannon, chair of the governing body. “Throughout the process his experience, enthusiasm and vision stood out from a hugely- impressive field of candidates. We were particularly impressed by the range of responsibilities in football, especially in overseeing an equality and diversity strategy at all levels.

“Increasing girls’ and women’s participation is a priority for Scottish Golf and his expertise will be vital to our future growth strategy. Andrew is passionate about golf and his experience working in sport and business will be integral to taking our strategic plan forward.”

McKinlay is not due to take up his new post until May, meaning he will not be in place for next month’s annual general meeting. Proposals on the table at it could include an increase in the affiliation fee paid by club members.

“As a keen golfer, I know the many benefits of playing golf regardless of age, gender or ability,” said McKinlay. “I realise a lot of hard work has been undertaken already to increase participation and accessibility to golf.

“Having attended December’s Future of Golf conference in Edinburgh, I believe the passion and collective will throughout the membership gives us a terrific foundation on which to build a bright future for our game.”