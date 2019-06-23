Andrea Pavan wins BMW International Open in Munich play-off

Italy’s Andrea Pavan claimed his second European Tour title by beating England’s Matt Fitzpatrick in a play-off in the BMW International Open.

Pavan birdied the second extra hole after both players had finished tied on 15 under par, two shots ahead of a seven-strong group including overnight leader Jordan Smith and defending champion Matt Wallace.

Fitzpatrick enjoyed a massive stroke of luck on the first play-off hole when his approach from 285 yards plugged on a downslope only inches from a water hazard, but a poor pitch meant he could only match Pavan’s par.

The players returned to the par-five 18th and, after Pavan hit a superb third shot from the rough to tap-in range, Fitzpatrick mishit his bunker shot and could not hole a lengthy birdie attempt.

Pavan had set the clubhouse target after a flawless closing 66 and looked on as Fitzpatrick had an eagle putt to win on the 72nd hole, only to leave it short.

Wallace also needed to birdie the last to match Pavan’s total but found the water twice and did well to salvage a bogey 6.

“It’s amazing, to be honest,” Pavan told Sky Sports. “I thought I had a chance starting the day. I was playing very well coming into the week. This hole (18th) is not the best for me without driver but I managed to make birdie and it’s been amazing.”

David Law, the Vic Open winner, finished leading Scot after a closing 69 left him in a tie for 37th on five under. Bob MacIntyre (71) was three shots further back in joint 49th, with David Drysdale (73) having to settle for 66th spot.