Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2019: dates, tickets, banned items and celebrities playing

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is one of the most exciting golf events in the world for golf lovers.

Described as a “magnet for golfers from every corner of the globe”, here’s everything you need to know about the 2019 championship.

What is the championship?

Describing itself as a “celebration of links golf” the championship takes place over three venues - the Old Course at St Andrews, the Championship Course at Carnoustie which is near Dundee, and the Kingsbarns Golf Links which is 10km south of St Andrews.

The championship has a unique format which incorporates two separate competitions:

An individual professional tournament for the world’s leading golfers

A team competition which features some of the most celebrated amateur golfers playing alongside professionals

Who is playing?

Alongside some of the biggest names on golf, many celebrities are also taking part in the championship.

Some of the names in the confirmed line up include:

- Justin Timberlake

- Brad Simpson

- Dave Farrell

- Mike Rutherford

- Ronan Keating

- Brian McFadden

- Huey Lewis

- Greg Kinnear

- Piers Morgan

- Peter Jones

- Samuel L Jackson

Prize money

The total prize money for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is $5 million - $4.8 million for the individual professional competition and $200,000 for the team championship, only paid towards the professionals.

For the professional competition, the first prize is $800,000, second prize is $533,330 and third prize is $300,480.

In the team championship, the first prize is $50,000, second prize is £30,000 and third prize is £20,000.

Where and when is the championships on?

The championships will take place from Thursday 26 to Sunday 29 September 2019.

It will happen across three courses:

- The Old Course at St Andrews Links, West Sands Road, St Andrews KY16 9XL

- The Championship course at Carnoustie, Links House, Links Parades, Carnoustie, DD7 7JE

- Kingsbarnes Golf Links, Kingsbarns, St Andrews KY16 8QD

Tickets

The Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the championships are free to attend, however the Sunday is ticketed.

Tickets will be sold at the entrance gate of the Old Course, St Andrews, from 7am on the final day of the championships. Alternatively, tickets are available for purchase in advance online from Eventbrite.

Adult tickets will cost £20 and concession tickets for visitors 60 years and older are £15.

Entry for under 16s and students is free.

Tickets are non transferable - any transfer of tickets will render it void - they are also non refundable or able to be exchanged.

Rules and regulations

In order to ensure the event goes smoothly, there are some rules and regulations in place.

These are:

- While spectators are allowed to bring mobile phones and cameras, all devices must be on silent mode at all times

- No audio or video capture is permitted on the golf course at any time during the Championship to shoot ‘Live Play’. However, cameras are allowed in the spectator village and surrounding areas

- No still photography on the golf course is permitted on Championship Days

- You are permitted to bring your own food and drink, but no alcohol will be permitted. There will also be food and drink available to purchase

- Dogs are allowed, but must be kept on a lead at all times

- Bags and rucksacks are permitted to the championship, but bags may be subjected to a search upon entry

Banned items

This is a comprehensive list of all the banned items from the event:

- Items which, in the opinion of the organisers, could be used as a weapon, including firearms, knives, corkscrews and personal protection sprays

- Pyrotechnic devices including fireworks, explosives, smoke canisters, flares, laser pointers or such similar items

- Noise producing devices including air horns, portable speakers, PA systems, megaphones or similar items used for amplification or broadcast

- Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), including drones, model aircrafts, kites or similar airborne crafts/items

- Professional cameras and video cameras or any photographic equipment used for commercial purposes

Getting to the main event

With the main events taking place in St Andrews, this is how to get there.

There are lots of ways to get to St Andrews links, no matter how you choose to travel.

Train

The closest train station to St Andrews is Leuchars station, which is just outside of the town. From there, you’ll need to travel into St Andrews either by bus or taxi, which are usually available outside of the station.

The journey time is approximately ten minutes.

Driving

From Edinburgh, you’ll want to take the A90 over the Queensferry Crossing which connects to the M90. Continue north until junction eight and take the A91 following the signs to St Andrews. Journey time is roughly an hour.

From Glasgow, you’ll want to take the M8 towards Edinburgh and turn onto the A80 seven miles outside of Glasgow. Continue on the M80 over the Clackmannanshire Bridge which leads to the M90. Head north on the M90 until junction eight and take the A91 and follow the signs to St Andrews. This journey time is roughly two hours.

For those using a Sat Nav, use the postcode KY16 9XL

According to the event website, there will be free parking at all three courses, just follow the AA road signs.

There will also be disabled access and parking if you follow the signs for the Red Car Park at St Andrews Kingsbarns and Carnoustie - you will need to display your disabled parking badge.

How to watch the championships

If you’re keen to watch the championships but can’t get yourself up to St Andrews, there are channels showcasing the event.

Sky Sports UK is covering the tournament as follows:

Thursday 26 September: 12pm to 4pm (GMT), 1pm to 5pm (Local)

Friday 27 September: 12pm to 4pm (GMT), 1pm to 5pm (Local)

Saturday 28 September: 12pm to 4pm (GMT), 1pm to 5pm (Local)

Sunday 29 September: 11:30am to 4:30pm (GMT), 12:30pm to 5:30pm (Local)