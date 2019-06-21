Alastair Forsyth records stunning 11-shot success in PGA Pros Championship

Alastair Forsyth rounded off an incredible performance as he finished with a 25-under-par total to land an 11-shot victory in the PGA Professional Championship at Hunstanton in Norfolk.

The wire-to-wire win earned the 43-year-old a £10,000 pay-day, as well as securing his spot in the Great Britain and Ireland team for the PGA Cup in Texas later this year.

Forsyth, who had spreadeagled the field with opening rounds of 65 and 63 before adding a 67, closed with a 68 that included five birdies as he offered little hope for the chasing pack after setting out with an 11-shot cushion.

“I slacked off a wee bit today!” joked the two-time European Tour winner afterwards. “It’s been a great week, but it was a strange experience having a lead like that at halfway and with a round to go.

“I stuck to what had got me there – course management and keeping to my game plan. Today was probably the easiest final round I’ll ever play. I can’t think of having a winning margin such as this in any tournament of this magnitude.

“Sometimes a course fits your eye. I was looking forward to the course because I’d heard a lot of good reports about it. I played it for the first time in a practice round on Monday and really enjoyed it.”

Canterbury’s Richard Wallis finished as Forsyth’s closest challenger after a final-day 65, pipping Craig Lee (66) for second spot by a shot, with 2017 winner Paul O’Hara having to settle for a share of third after dropping two shots in the last three holes.

“My long game has been solid for a couple of years now and, if you stay out of the bunkers and keep to the fairways, there are good opportunities to score,” added the new champion, who is attached to Mearns Castle Golf Academy.

“My iron play was the real key and from there it was just a case of trying to get the putts in. Obviously on the first two days especially, I managed to do that very well.”

Forsyth and O’Hara both clinched PGA Cup berths, completing Cameron Clark’s team for a match taking place at Barton Creek Resort in Austin along with Wallis, Jason Levermore, Jordan Godwin and Alex Wrigley.

“I can’t wait,” said Forsyth of that assignment. “I’ve just been fitted with the team uniform so that’s really brought it home. There’s already a real buzz about it. I’m obviously delighted.

“I only qualified as a PGA pro last year, so this was the first time I could play in this tournament. The PGA Cup was a goal at the start of the season.”

This latest win comes hot on the heels of Forsyth capturing a second Northern Open title at Newmachar, having gone into that event on the back of blistering 10-under-par 61 in a pro-am at Bishopbriggs.

He will now be feeling confident about securing a spot in next month’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open through a 36-hole qualifier taking place at Longniddry in the first weekend of July.

Before then he will be back to the bread and butter events on the Tartan Tour, revealing: “I’ve got a pro-am tomorrow at Bathgate and another at Drumpellier on Sunday. So on Sunday night I’ll be worn out.

“The schedule goes a bit quiet after that playing-wise, but I’ll be choc-a-block with lessons next week because I’ve had this week off.”

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.