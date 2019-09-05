Alastair Forsyth leads Scottish PGA Championship

Bidding to claim his third big win of the season, former European Tour player Alastair Forsyth takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the Scottish PGA Championship at Downfield.

As the Tartan Tour’s flagship event got back on schedule following a weather delay earlier in the week, the 43-year-old remained the man to catch at the Dundee venue, where he holds the course record. Forsyth, winner of both the Northern Open and PGA Professional Championship already this year, carded a 68 to sit on 12-under, with the chasing pack being headed by Gullane’s Marc Owenson after the left-hander stormed into contention with a 65, the best score of the week.

“It was a game of two halves,” said Forsyth, who is attached to Mearns Castle Golf Academy. “I was hitting it great on the front nine but missed a few chances. Then I didn’t play particularly well on the back nine but got the job done thanks to the putter working.”