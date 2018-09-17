Aberdeenshire win Scottish Women’s County Finals

Shannon McWilliam may have ended up on a losing Curtis Cup side earlier in the year but the Aboyne player is celebrating her second team triumph of the season.

After helping Scotland claim the Women’s Home Internationals for the first time since 2010 at Ballybunion last month, she has now played her part in Aberdeenshire winning the Scottish Women’s County Finals for the first time since 1986.

In a tight affair at Kilmacolm, Aberdeenshire, Midlothian and holders Renfrewshire all won two out of three matches, with Aberdeenshire prevailing by virtue of scoring more points overall.

“We have been close to winning on a number of occasions in the past, but we kept missing out by half a point here and there, so it is great to finally get the victory for Aberdeenshire,” admitted McWilliam.

Elsewhere, Englishman Paul Broadhurst, pictured, secured his eighth over-50s title as he won the Ally Challenge on the Champions Tour.

Broadhurst, who missed out on a Scottish Seniors Open title defence at Craigielaw to play in the event, finished with a 15-under-par total as he triumphed by two shots at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Michigan.

It was the Staysure Tour No 1’s third victory of the season on the Champions Tour, having also won the Senior PGA Championship and the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.

Broadhurst has now recorded eight triumphs in total since getting his over-50s career off to a winning start in the 2015 Scottish Seniors Open at Archerfield Links.

On the web.com Tour, Korea’s Sangmoon Bae won the Albertsons Boise Open to regain his PGA Tour card. Bae returned to the PGA Tour this season after two years of mandatory military service in South Korea, but lost his card with a 202nd-place finish in the FedEx Cup standings.

In the amateur ranks, home player Scott Mann triumphed for a third time in the Craw’s Nest Tassie, repeating his triumphs in 2004 and 2005 by beating Steve Sansome of Birstall 7&5 in the final of the popular event.