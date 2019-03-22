Gibson and Fear qualify for World Championship free skate as McKay gives season's best performance

Scottish ice dancer Lewis Gibson and his partner Lilah Fear today qualified for the free dance final in the World Figure Skating Championships in Japan - despite a minor error which saw them fall short of their personal best score.

The couple, who placed sixth in the European championships in Minsk, Belarus, in January, are currently standing 16th in a strong field of competitors from North America and China, as well as Europe.

Current European and World champions, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillome Cizeron, who train with Gibson and Fear under coach Romain Haguenauer in Montreal, stand in first place after the short programme.

They were awarded 68.46 for their rhythm dance programme - just short of their personal best of 69.77, which they achieved in Minsk. Gibson slipped on the twizzle section of the programme, which consists of a sequence of one foot turns, but told The Scotsman he was pleased with the score. The ice dance competition will conclude with the free dance tomorrow. Gibson, from Prestwick and Fear have been praised by judges and fans alike for their free dance this season, which is performed to a medley of disco tunes by Donna Summers.

Gibson said: "We are really happy with our skate. Despite the mistake on my twizzle, we are pleased with the score. We're looking forward for the free dance tomorrow."

Natasha McKay, from Dundee, was first to skate in the ladies's competition today, achieving a season's best of 95.16 and an overall score of 151.56. She went into the free skate in 21st place after a strong performance in the short programme The ladies's competition continues this morning in Saitama, Japan.