Competitors in the Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour Grand Final enjoyed their day out at Cabot Highlands | Contributed

Martin Dempster’s latest round up of grass-roots stories in Scottish Golf

Tait tour to be ‘bigger and better’

Alan Tait has vowed the 2025 Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour will be “bigger and better” after bringing down the curtain on its launch season at Cabot Highlands.

Twelve players had qualified for the circuit’s Grand Final at what used to be called Castle Stuart before it was bought by Canadian company Cabot in 2022.

It was a day to cherish for Ralston’s Melissa Keay as she carded a fantastic scratch 72 and she’d have won the net prize, too, if that had been permitted but, instead, it went to West Lothian’s Margo Gardner.

Tait, who also runs the Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour, launched the S.W.A.T. to provide more playing opportunities for women amateurs in Scotland and it has been given the thumbs up.

“Big thanks to Alan for his dedication to this tour,” wrote Lynn Thacker, one of the grand finalists on social media. “We've all had a great time. Any women golfers who have not played this year, get yourself involved for 2025.”

Cori Lee (Dumfries & Galloway) topped the scratch order of merit while West Lothian’s Lesley Gibb was the handicap winner.

Lothians land Boys’ Area Team title

Lothians Boys’ team manager Colin Ramsay is flanked by Aidan Lawson, Dominic McGlinchey, Archie Cook and Kiron Gribble at Duff House Roya | Contributed

European Junior Masters champion Aidan Lawson led the way as a strong Lothians team retained the Scottish Boys’ Area Team Championship title at Duff House Royal.

After the morning foursomes, Stirlingshire were out in front on 139, two shots ahead of Lothians and four in front of North East.

But, set up by three out of the four players driving the green at the 316-yard opening hole to start with birdies, Lothians produced a strong singles display.

Lawson’s 67, which won him the Niagara Cup for the best individual score, was the pick of the efforts, closely followed by a 68 from Kiron Gribble while Dominic McGlinchey and Archie Cook signed for 71 and 73 respectively.

With three out of the four scores counting, Lothians posted an overall total of 347, winning by 12 shots from Renfrewshire, with North East two shots further back in third.

“Class came through in the end,” said Lothians team manager Colin Ramsay. “We had Dominic off +5, one off +4 and two off +3. All four are Scottish Boys’ internationals and one GB&I Boys’ international. No other Area came close to that combination.”

Longniddry emulate neighbours with title triumph

Longniddry show off the trophy after winning the Edinburgh Summer League for the first time | Contributed

Twelve months after Craigielaw won the Rowanbank Edinburgh Summer League for the first time, near-neighbours Longniddry have emulated the feat.

Another new was added to the trophy in the season marking the league’s 50th anniversary as Longniddry beat Bruntsfield Links 5-4 in the title decider at West Linton.

“We are delighted to finally win the Summer League after a few close calls over the years,” said team captain David Connolly.

“It has been a great squad effort, with 17 different players representing the club over the 13 matches and it would have been very difficult to get this far without that depth.

“The final itself was a great match and it was a fitting conclusion for the whole league to come down to the last putt of the match on the last green. It was even more fitting for our club champion, Donald Reid, to hole the crucial putt.”

Longniddry will now go forward to take on Haggs Castle in the Inter-Cities Cup - an East versus West clash - at Duddingston on 13 October.

Duddingston delight for Moore

Mizuno Golf’s Fraser Moore is just 13 points behind leader John Gallagher in Golf Finance Order of Merit | Contributed

Fraser Moore (Mizuno Golf) pipped host club-based John Gallagher in the latest Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour event at Duddingston.

Moore carded a four-under-par 68 at the Capital venue to win by two shots from Gallacher, with Anthony O’Donnell a further shot back in third.

Former Scottish Amateur champion Gallacher still tops the Golf Finance Order of Merit, with Moore just 13 points behind in second spot in what now looks like a two-horse race.

The 12th event at Hayston runs until 6 October while double points will be up for grabs the following day in a new 18-hole shoot-out at Kilmarnock (Barassie).

The top six pros and top six amateurs from the Order of Merit will qualify for the Grand Final at Dumbarnie Links on 20 October.

Bicentenary celebrations in Perth

Top table guests at the Royal Perth Golfing Society bicentenary dinner | Contributed

The Royal Perth Golfing Society has marked its bicentenary in style.

Following a members’ dinner earlier in the year and a hickory golf challenge, the celebrations were rounded off at an event in the city.

The Society was presented with a silver plate to mark the milestone by Neil Donaldson in one of his final duties as captain of The R&A, along with generous gifts from visiting clubs.

Guests from 26 clubs joined Society members for a Texas Scramble on the historic North Inch golf course on the banks of the River Tay.

Winning start for East Alliance stalwarts

Duddingston Golf Club staged the first event of the new Edinburgh & East of Scotland Alliance season | Contributed

The start of a new Edinburgh & East of Scotland Alliance season produced wins for two of the circuit’s stalwarts at Duddingston.

The Bootland Trophy, which bears the name of Hinton Bootland, was picked up by Musselburgh’s Phil Leggate as he carded a net 65 playing off seven.

The scratch spoils, meanwhile, were claimed by an amateur as West Lothian’s Ross Neill signed for a splendid three-under-par 69, pipping pro Scott Young (North Berwick) by a shot.

The East Alliance season runs through to mid-March, with this season’s Scottish Alliance Championship being staged at Mortonhall on 3-4 October.

Chance to tee up in World Porridge Open

Picturesque Carrbridge Golf Club is hosting the World Porridge Open | Contributed

A picturesque Highland golf club is preparing to host a world championship with a difference.

Carrbridge will host the World Porridge Open on October 6, when competitors from near and far are welcome.

The village is famous for hosting the annual Golden Spurtle World Porridge Making Championships and the golf club is playing its part in ensuring a successful weekend.

The event has secured sponsorship from Hamlyns Porridge Oats and every entrant will receive a bag of oats/oatmeal and great recipe ideas.