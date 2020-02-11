Youth round-up: Musselburgh 13s, Edinburgh City Whites 17s and Portobello 14s enjoy cup success

City Whites into Victor Paris Bathrooms Cup Final

Musselburgh Windsor under 13s are through to the semi-finals of the Inspiresport Scottish Youth Cup after their thrilling 4-3 victory over AM Soccer at Pinkie on Sunday.

Referee Tam Sutherland gave the game the go-ahead despite the horrendous windy conditions which caused problems for both teams.

Windsor struck first when Lewis Lally fired into the top corner after the hosts built the ball up well through midfield.

AM Soccer soon equalised but there was no stopping Windsor who went into the break 4-1 ahead after three quick goals.

Archie McCann restored their lead when he headed over the visiting goalkeeper and into the net, Jaxson Ramsay drilled in a low free-kick after Sam Buchanan was upended on the edge of the box, and Buchanan then unleashed a shot from 25 yards out after he spotted AM’s keeper out of position.

The visitors pulled back two goals after the interval but Windsor held on strongly to book their place in the last four.

Edinburgh City Whites 17s will face Salvesen in the final of the Victor Paris Bathrooms Cup after their 3-2 away success over Division 2 rivals Cavalry Park.

Sam Lewis fired the home side ahead but their lead barely lasted a minute as Arin Tuncay dispatched a penalty to level the scoring after he was brought down in the

box.

Whites stretched clear after the interval with Graeme Dailly and Owen Irvine’s goals putting them 3-1 ahead and in the ascendancy. Owen Gray pulled a goal back for Cavalry with a penalty of their own, but City had enough left to see the game out.

Portobello 14s are though to the quarter-finals of the SPORTSassist South East Region Cup after their convincing 5-0 defeat of Spartans and will face Livingston FCC Yellows in the final.

Portorbello were 4-0 at by the half-time whistle.

Taylor Hamill took just two minutes to net with a fine strike into the far corner of the net.

Goal number two came on 13 minutes when Bailey McKenzie scored after some fine passing between Evan Bonar and Robbie Peffers. Bonar made it three from a terrific free-kick 25 yards out, and Brandyn Neil slipped the ball under the visiting keeper for the fourth.

Jamie Anderson rounded off the scoring when he fired high into the roof of the net from the edge of the area.