Young Hibs fans pays tribute to relative Bradley Welsh with pitch invasion

Those who kept their eyes on the pitch after Hibs' 0-0 draw with Celtic on Sunday would have seen two fans being chased by stewards.

However, it wasn't the case of a couple of over-zealous youngsters trying to meet their heroes or even confront opposition supporters.

The duo entered the Easter Road pitch did so to pay tribute to Bradley Welsh who was murdered on his doorstep in Edinburgh last week.

A minute's applause was staged in the 48th minute of the Scottish Premiership fixture in memory of the massive Hibs fan, whose brother Sean watched on from the stands.

A Twitter post following the game confirmed the youngsters who invaded the pitch did so in tribute to Welsh.

The action resulted in a ban from Easter Road until the end of April meaning they will be unable to attend the Edinburgh derby on Sunday, but something which was "worth it" for the tribute.

Sarah Drummond tweeted: "My nephew and @holyroodboxing Bradley Welsh’s nephew Jack commemorating Brad at today’s game. Banned till the end of the month but worth it to honour Brad with a wee kiss on the center circle after the final whistle."

One fan replied: "Very poignant and humorous at the same time."