You’re the Falkirk boss: Pick the Bairns team Falkirk FC Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Think you can do better than Ray McKinnon? Choose your midfield – as many as your formation allows. Then click the link below to finish off with your strikers before you send your team out! CHOOSE YOUR STRIKERS Scottish Football LIVE: Rangers interest in Italian international confirmed, Aberdeen rocked by injury blow, Hearts midfielder admits to difference of opinion with Levein, Celtic star couldn't wait to leave Ibrox to return to Parkhead 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.