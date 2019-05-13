You’re the Bairns boss - May 2019: Falkirk FC squad selector

Think you could do a better job than Ray McKinnon? Ever thought you could make it as a football manager?

We’ve all had opinions on the sidelines, so here’s a chance to contribute your views to The Falkirk Herald’s feature.

Earlier this season you selected your Bairns team to take on season 2018-19. Then with half a season of knowledge, stats and insight – and a raft of January signings, you selected a new look first-choice team to tackle the second half of the season. Now, with hindsight it’s time to assess which was the strongest side to finish the season with.

Who would you have chosen for a make-or-break end-of-season crunch match, if you were Ray McKinnon?

Start by selecting your captain: click here.