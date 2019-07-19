'You deserve kicked from the league for this' - Scottish football reacts to Kilmarnock's 'embarrassing' Europa League exit

Have your say

Kilmarnock waited 18 years for a return to Europe and then exited at the hands to Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads,

The 2-0 home defeat to the part-time outfit was one of the worst results suffered by a Scottish side in European competition.

Fans of Scottish football had their say on the debacle, from embarrassment to hilarity.

@Sinclair1875: "Ban provincial clubs from entering Europe and let us, Hearts and Aberdeen have a three-way playoff for the two remaining Europa League places every season? Not for me to say, but yes."

@Mitch_Al: "The Chris Burke substitution. Of everything, that's the thing that worries me most. Fundamentally getting the decision wrong, losing the fans, and then pointed applause from Burke at the end... Managers need time but when that connection breaks, and early, its a big old worry..."

@MichaelWood_SJ: "Connah's Quay Nomads edged past League Two Edinburgh City on penalties in Wales in the Scottish Challenge Cup semi-final last year."

@james_hunter91: "Desperately disappointing that Kilmarnock have been knocked out by Connah’s Quay Nomads."

@mcgowan_stephen: "That’s a shameful result for Kilmarnock."

@RFBorthwick: "Kilmarnock Football Club (2017-2019) has passed away. RIP u will live on forever. Cant believe it. I wanna run to u. Really cant believe this."

@the_nomads: "FULL TIME |

@KilmarnockFC

0-2 Nomads (2-3 agg)

ITS THE GREATEST WELSH FOOTBALL RESULT OF ALL TIME!

WE’RE GOING TO SERBIA!

Say it with us...

#NomadsNeverDie "

@rockymass: "Announce Gordon Sawers."

@Nareystoepoker: "I'm booing them, and I don't even support Kilmarnock. Embarrassing for Scottish football"

@rosspilcher: "Thoughts and prayers with Gordon Sawers’ neighbours"

@OwenJamesBrown: "Mind when @KilmarnockFC were getting Moise Kean in on loan."

@Sinclair1875: "You deserve kicked from the league for this."

@JimmyJazz45: "It should also be noted that hundreds of Kilmarnock fans have already paid for flights to Belgrade and booked accommodation."

@RaeComm: "We often rightly say it’s not a fair fight for Scottish teams in Europe. But absolutely no excuses in this case."

@C_ENicolson: "Kilmarnock should be banished to the Irn Bru Cup for eternity."

@ketaminedrams: "Russell Abercrombie , Marie Osmond , Gordon Sawers your boys took one hell of a beating"

@grahamb2105: "Don’t like seeing Scottish sides lose in Europe but maybe Killie got ahead of themselves after last season - is this the worst result for a Scottish side in Europe?"

@craig_killie: "No way of sugar coating this. It will comfortably be the most embarrassing result in Scottish football history"

@goddamnpal: "Uh Ohhh Spaghettios"

@JohnMcKenzie88: "No pies in Europe"

@AdamLynch27: "As I stand here in front of 3 stands of Kilmarnock supporters. Bye bye Killie"

@jordanallison90: "Cost me £90 as well. Hope yous go doon. Embarrassing"

@HamiltonRory: "That Kilmarnock side fought so hard last season to deservedly get European football at Rugby Park. What an embarrassing way to throw it away."

@InsallJamie: "Not bad for a pub team."