Footballer James Rodriguez received the adidas Golden Boot Trophy in recognition of scoring the most goals during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Golden Boot Odds Latest: Here are the 10 player favourite to score most goals at the 2022 World Cup as the knock out stages approach

While the main focus for players will be helping their team to the title, strikers will be eyeing up the chance to join the list of footballing legends to have claimed the Golden Boot title.

By David Hepburn
4 minutes ago
In previous tournaments the likes of Harry Kane, Thomas Müller, Miroslav Klose, Ronaldo, and Gary Lineker have ended up on top of the goals table.

As we approach the end of the group stage, here’s who the bookies fancy to join that roll-call of footballing sharp shooters in Qatar.

1. Kylian Mbappe

France's Kylian Mbappe already has three goals at the tournament and is the 12/5 favourite to win the Golden Boot. At the last World Cup Mbappé became the youngest French player to score at a World Cup, and finished as the joint second-highest goalscorer as France won the tournament. He also won FIFA World Cup Best Young Player and French Player of the Year for his performances.

2. Lionel Messi

One of the best players ever to step onto a football pitch, Lionel Messi has scored two for Argentina already this world cup. He's 15/2 to end up top of the goals table this year.

3. Richarlison

Brazil's Richarlison is another player who has struck twice so far - and whose team are safely into the knockout phase. He's 17/2 third favourite to be the top scorer in Qatar.

4. Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo, the Netherlands' top scorer with three goals, could get more - if his team get far enough into the tournament to give him the chance. He's 17/2 for the Golden Boot.

