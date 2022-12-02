Here are the latest odds for the Qatar World Cup 2022 as the knockout stages get underway.

It has been a tournament of shocks and thumping wins but, as we reach the knockout stages, which teams are emerging as the favourites?

Unbelievably, we are more than half way through the tournament and with a number of teams already confirming their place in the round of 16, while the big names of previous winners such as Germany and Belgium are out.

However, the debate that will rage throughout the tournament is – who will be the nation lifting the trophy aloft come December 18?

France enter the tournament as defending champions, but with the likes of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo playing and Southgate’s Three Lions going close in 2018 – no team can be discounted – not even Saudi Arabia, who recently defeated tournament favourites Argentina.

Here is who the bookies are tipping to win the World Cup 2022*.

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1. Brazil - 9/4 They have won the World Cup more than any other nation and have sailed through the group stages.

2. Argentina - 9/2 After a shaky start, Lionel Messi and Argentina appear to have reignited their flame and are now second favourites.

3. France - 5/1 Can France retain their crown? The had two impressive opening game wins before losing to Tunisia. They face Poland on Sunday in the knockout stages.

4. Spain - 6/1 They were knocked out in round of 16 back in 2018 and have only won one of their three group games after losing to Japan on Thursday. They face Morocco in the knockout stages.