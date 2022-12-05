World Cup Qatar 2022 Latest Odds: Who are the favourites, England odds to win the World Cup
Here are the latest odds for the Qatar World Cup 2022 as the knockout stages get underway.
So far, it has been a tournament of shocks, with Argentina, Germany, Spain and even Brazil having shock defeats in the group stages.
However, as we reach the knockout stages, which teams are emerging as the favourites?
Unbelievably, we are more than half way through the tournament and with a number of teams already confirming their place in the round of 16, while the big names of previous winners such as Germany and Belgium are out.
However, the debate that will rage throughout the tournament is – who will be the nation lifting the trophy aloft come December 18?
France enter the tournament as defending champions, but with the likes of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo playing and Southgate’s Three Lions going close in 2018 – no team can be discounted – not even Saudi Arabia, who recently defeated tournament favourites Argentina.
Here is who the bookies are tipping to win the World Cup 2022*.
