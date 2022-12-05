News you can trust since 1817
Here are the latest World Cup 2022 winner odds. Cr: Getty Images

World Cup Qatar 2022 Latest Odds: Who are the favourites, England odds to win the World Cup

Here are the latest odds for the Qatar World Cup 2022 as the knockout stages get underway.

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

So far, it has been a tournament of shocks, with Argentina, Germany, Spain and even Brazil having shock defeats in the group stages.

However, as we reach the knockout stages, which teams are emerging as the favourites?

Unbelievably, we are more than half way through the tournament and with a number of teams already confirming their place in the round of 16, while the big names of previous winners such as Germany and Belgium are out.

Here are the nations that have won the World Cup the most amount of times

However, the debate that will rage throughout the tournament is – who will be the nation lifting the trophy aloft come December 18?

15 pictures of the World Cup 2022 opening ceremony

France enter the tournament as defending champions, but with the likes of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo playing and Southgate’s Three Lions going close in 2018 – no team can be discounted – not even Saudi Arabia, who recently defeated tournament favourites Argentina.

Here's who will host the 2026 World Cup

Here is who the bookies are tipping to win the World Cup 2022*.

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1. Brazil - 9/4

They have won the World Cup more than any other nation and are still favourites, despite their shock loss to Cameroon.

Photo: Justin Setterfield

2. France - 9/2

Can France retain their crown? They have been one of the most impressive sides in the tournament so far and Kylian Mpabbe looks in the mood.

Photo: DENIS CHARLET

3. Argentina - 5/1

After a shaky start, Lionel Messi and Argentina appear to have reignited their flame and are now second favourites.

Photo: Justin Setterfield

4. Spain - 13/2

They were knocked out in round of 16 back in 2018 and have only won one of their three group games after losing to Japan on Thursday. They face Morocco in the knockout stages.

Photo: Octavio Passos

