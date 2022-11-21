Who are the current favourites to win the Qatar World Cup 2022?

It hasn’t come without huge controversy but excitement for the winter World Cup is finally here after the tournament got underway on Sunday.

Ecuador’s 2-0 win over the host nation kicked us off at the weekend and was followed by a thumping 6-2 win for Gareth Southgate’s England as the feast of football began in Asia.

However, the debate that will rage throughout the tournament is – who will be the nation lifting the trophy aloft come December 18?

France enter the tournament as defending champions, but with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing, what is likely to be, their final World Cup and Southgate’s Three Lions going close in 2018 – no team can be discounted.

Here is who the bookies are tipping to win the World Cup 2022*.

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1. Brazil - 10/3 They have won the World Cup more than any other nation - and Neymar and co. head to Qatar 2022 as the favourites.

2. Argentina - 11/2 If he plays every game and Argentina make it to the final, Lionel Messi could have the chance to lift the World Cup for the first time in his 1000th game. Could the dream ending happen for the world's greatest?

3. England - 7/1 They had the perfect start with a 6-2 win over Iran. Can England finally go all the way and win it for the first time since 1966?

4. France - 8/1 Can France retain their crown? With Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba, they certainly have the talent to do so.