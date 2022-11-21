World Cup Qatar 2022: Latest odds for the World Cup winner, what are England, Brazil and Germany odds
Who are the current favourites to win the Qatar World Cup 2022?
It hasn’t come without huge controversy but excitement for the winter World Cup is finally here after the tournament got underway on Sunday.
Ecuador’s 2-0 win over the host nation kicked us off at the weekend and was followed by a thumping 6-2 win for Gareth Southgate’s England as the feast of football began in Asia.
However, the debate that will rage throughout the tournament is – who will be the nation lifting the trophy aloft come December 18?
France enter the tournament as defending champions, but with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing, what is likely to be, their final World Cup and Southgate’s Three Lions going close in 2018 – no team can be discounted.
Here is who the bookies are tipping to win the World Cup 2022*.
*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.