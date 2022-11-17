World Cup 2022 Quiz: Can you name these 12 competing nations from their flag?
The Qatar World Cup 2022 begins this Sunday, as 32 nations from across the globe get set to compete for football’s top prize – but how many countries can you name from their flag alone?
The 2022 World Cup hasn’t arrived without controversy, however, with just days to go until the tournament a sense of excitement is finally building.
A total of 32 countries from eight groups with compete for the ultimate prize in world football in Qatar this winter as FIFA’s much maligned festival of football begins.
And, as is par for the course, many of the public will be tuning into each game in the hope that, come the final in December, it will be their captain holding the World Cup trophy aloft.
However, how many of the 32 countries could you name just from their flag?
As a bit of fun ahead of the tournament, we’ve picked out 12 of the competing nations flags – can you guess all of them?
Let me us know how many you got right in the comments.
Answers are on the final page.