Is it really a World Cup fantasy football team without a pun-tastic name? Here are 50 of the funniest teams for your Qatar 2022 fantasy team.

Which of our 50 names will you choose for your Fantasy Football team? Cr: Getty Images

It’s time to get excited for the start of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

It may be the most controversial and strange tournament of our life but with just days until the tournament starts, football fever is growing across the globe.

However, no major international would be complete without a friends and family fantasy football league now, would it?

Choosing a starting XI that can claim the bragging rights in your WhatsApp group can be tough – it is a marathon, not a sprint after all, though a good start in the group stages is essential.

The Qatar World Cup 2022 will get underway this Sunday, November 20, as host Qatar face off against Ecuador before host nation England kick off their tournament a day later inn Group B as they clash with Iran.

And while we are searching for that dynamic, point scoring and all conquering fantasy team, a lack of a weird and wonderful team name is a simply a missed opportunity.

We can’t all be pun-masters, so if you’re struggling for inspiration, fear not as we have cobbled together some of the best fantasy football team names for the up coming season.

How do I play World Cup 2022 fantasy football

Easy. Head to the official FIFA fantasy football website here, pick and manage your own dream team for the tournament, and you’ll receive points based on your players' real-life performances throughout the tournament.

There are unlimited free transfers right up until the first game kicks off. Which is Qatar vs Ecuador on Sunday 20 November and the deadline for all team picks.

What is my budget and how do I pick my squad

To get started, you’ll need to pick a squad of 15 players, with a total budget of €100 million.

You can pick two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards then, on match day, you must pick a starting XI in any formation, from your squad of 15.

Here are the 50 best Fantasy league team names:

Graham Potter and the order of Joao Felix

Come Digne With Me

Put a Dendonck on it

Obi-Wan Iwobi

The Tortoise and De Gea

Werner’s Originals

Only Krul’s And Horses

Teenage Mutant Ninja Skrtels

The Big Lewandowski

Sonny and Schar

One Flew Over Lukaku’s Nest

Neuer Gonna Give You Up

Pathetico Madrid

Men Behaving Chadli

Whats Love Gotze do with it?

Inglorious Bas Dost

Sane Mane Happy Days

Neville Wears Prada

Silence of the Lahms

Cesc and the City

Neymar Mr. Nice Guy

Under My Cucurella

Pique My Interest

Havertz Your Way

Old Havertz Die Hard

Boom Xhakalaka

Alisson Wonderland

Haven’t Jota Clue

Ayew joking

Dukes of Hazard

Botman and Robben

Mason Mt. Everest

Winter wondehaaland

Tea & Busquets

Shawberto Carlos

Conte me in

If I Perisic, I Perisic

Red Bull gives you Ings

Kroos Control

Tierney Henry

Losing my Reguilon

Purple Reina

The Kouyate Kid

Uptown Dunk

How I Met Your Mata

It’s Getting Messi

Blink-1 Eto’o

Pass the Busquets

The Balotellitubbies

