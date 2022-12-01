News you can trust since 1817
Here are the latest World Cup 2022 winner odds. Cr: Getty Images

World Cup 2022 Latest Odds: Who are the favourites to win World Cup, latest odds on Argentina, England, France

Here are the latest odds for the Qatar World Cup 2022 as teams prepare for their final group game.

By Graham Falk
3 minutes ago

It has been a tournament of shocks and thumping wins but, as we reach the knockout stages, which teams are emerging as the favourites?

Unbelievably, we are more than half way through the tournament and with a number of teams already confirming their place in the round of 16, the fun is about to really start with England, USA, Netherlands, Senegal, France, Australia, Argentina and Poland securing their passage to the next stage last night.

However, the debate that will rage throughout the tournament is – who will be the nation lifting the trophy aloft come December 18?

France enter the tournament as defending champions, but with the likes of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo playing and Southgate’s Three Lions going close in 2018 – no team can be discounted – not even Saudi Arabia, who recently defeated tournament favourites Argentina.

Here is who the bookies are tipping to win the World Cup 2022*.

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1. Brazil - 5/2

They have won the World Cup more than any other nation and are favourites to add another after two opening game wins.

Photo: Justin Setterfield

2. Argentina - 5/1

After a shaky start, Lionel Messi and Argentina appear to have reignited their flame and are now second favourites.

Photo: Justin Setterfield

3. France - 11/2

Can France retain their crown? The reigning champions moved into second favourite after a thumping win over Australia in their opening game and have seen their odds improve with a win over Denmark.

Photo: DENIS CHARLET

4. Spain - 7/1

They were knocked out in round of 16 back in 2018 but started Qatar 2022 like a train, beating Costa Rica 7-0.

Photo: Octavio Passos

