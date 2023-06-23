There’s less than a month to go until the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and both BBC and ITV have confirmed their schedule for the tournament. Here is when every game will be screened in the UK.

The highly anticipated Women’s World Cup 2023 is about to get underway as various nations head down under for the battle to be crowned champions of the world.

Much like last year’s highly successful European Championships in England, the tournament is expected to grow the women’s game even further after a year that has already saw immense growth across the globe.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses side will head to the tournament as one of the favourites after a trophy laded last 18 months, however, a Megan Rapinoe led USA will be looking to maintain their crown as the world champions. Republic Of Ireland will also be getting their first taste of the action after qualifying for the tournament by beating Scotland in the play offs last year.

Tickets have been flying out, with women’s football fans desperate to their hands on tickets and grab a sight off some of Europe’s best players, such as Alessia Russo, Aitana Bonmatí and legendary Brazilian striker Marta.

Can’t make it to Australia and New Zealand? You don’t have to miss a minute of the Women’s World Cup 203, after it was confirmed all matches would be available to watch live on ITV and BBC.

Below is a full list of this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 TV schedule*.

*Exact BBC/ITV channel to be confirmed in due course.

With only one defeat in 32 games, Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses are one of the big favourites. Can they match their Euro 2022 victory down under this summer?

Group Stage TV Schedule

Thursday 20 July:

New Zealand vs Norway (8am, Auckland) – BBC

Australia v Republic of Ireland (11am, Sydney) - ITV

Friday 21 July:

Nigeria vs Canada (3:30am, Melbourne) - BBC

Philippines v Switzerland (6am, Dunedin) - ITV

Spain v Costa Rica (8:30am, Wellington) - BBC

Saturday 22 July:

USA v Vietnam (2am, Auckland) - BBC

Zambia v Japan (8am, Hamilton) - BBC

England v Haiti (10:30am, Brisbane) - ITV

Denmark v China (1pm, Perth) - BBC

Sunday 23 July:

Sweden v South Africa (6am, Wellington) - BBC

Netherlands v Portugal (8:30am, Dunedin) - BBC

France v Jamaica (11am, Sydney) - ITV

Monday 24 July

Italy v Argentina (7am, Auckland) - ITV

Germany v Morocco (9:30am, Melbourne) - ITV

Brazil v Panama (12pm, Adelaide) - ITV

Tuesday 25 July

Colombia v South Korea (3am, Sydney) - BBC

New Zealand v Phillipines (6:30am, Wellington) - ITV

Switzerland v Norway (9am, Hamilton) - ITV

Wednesday 26 July

Japan v Costa Rica (6am, Dundedin) - ITV

Spain vs Zambia (8:30am, Auckland) - BBC

Canada v Republic of Ireland (1pm, Perth) - ITV

Thursday 27 July

USA v Netherlands (2am, Wellington) - BBC

Portugal v Vietnam (8:30am, Hamilton) - ITV

Australia v Nigeria (11am, Brisbane) - BBC

Friday 28 July

Argentina v South Africa (1am, Dundedin) - ITV

England v Denmark (9:30am, Sydney) - BBC

China v Haiti (12pm, Adelaide) - ITV

Saturday 29 July

Sweden v Italy (8:30am, Wellington) - BBC

France v Brazil (11am, Brisbane) - BBC

Panama v Jamaica (1:30pm, Perth) - ITV

Sunday 30 July

South Korea v Morocco (5:30am, Adelaide) - BBC

Norway vs Phillipines (8am, Auckland) - BBC

Switzerland vs New Zealand (8am, Dunedin) - BBC

Germany v Colombia (10:30am, Sydney) - ITV

Monday 31 July

Japan v Spain (8am, Wellington) - ITV

Costa Rica v Zambia (8am, Hamilton) - ITV

Republic of Ireland v Nigeria (11am, Brisbane) - BBC

Canada v Australia (11am, Melbourne) - BBC

Tuesday 1 August

Vietnam v Netherlands (8am, Dundedin) - ITV

Portugal v USA (8am, Auckland) - ITV

China v England (12pm, Adelaide) - ITV

Haiti v Denmark (12pm, Perth) - ITV

Wednesday 2 August

Argentina v Sweden (8am, Hamilton) - BBC

South Africa v Italy (8am, Wellington) - BBC

Panama v France (11am, Sydney) - ITV

Jamaica v Brazil (11am, Melbourne) - ITV

Thursday 3 August

Morocco v Colombia (11am, Perth) - BBC

South Korea v Germany (11am, Brisbane) - BBC

The second round, quarter final, semi-final and final TV schedule will be updated as and when the broadcaster confirms.