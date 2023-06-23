The highly anticipated Women’s World Cup 2023 is about to get underway as various nations head down under for the battle to be crowned champions of the world.
Much like last year’s highly successful European Championships in England, the tournament is expected to grow the women’s game even further after a year that has already saw immense growth across the globe.
Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses side will head to the tournament as one of the favourites after a trophy laded last 18 months, however, a Megan Rapinoe led USA will be looking to maintain their crown as the world champions. Republic Of Ireland will also be getting their first taste of the action after qualifying for the tournament by beating Scotland in the play offs last year.
Tickets have been flying out, with women’s football fans desperate to their hands on tickets and grab a sight off some of Europe’s best players, such as Alessia Russo, Aitana Bonmatí and legendary Brazilian striker Marta.
Can’t make it to Australia and New Zealand? You don’t have to miss a minute of the Women’s World Cup 203, after it was confirmed all matches would be available to watch live on ITV and BBC.
Below is a full list of this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 TV schedule*.
*Exact BBC/ITV channel to be confirmed in due course.
Group Stage TV Schedule
Thursday 20 July:
New Zealand vs Norway (8am, Auckland) – BBC
Australia v Republic of Ireland (11am, Sydney) - ITV
Friday 21 July:
Nigeria vs Canada (3:30am, Melbourne) - BBC
Philippines v Switzerland (6am, Dunedin) - ITV
Spain v Costa Rica (8:30am, Wellington) - BBC
Saturday 22 July:
USA v Vietnam (2am, Auckland) - BBC
Zambia v Japan (8am, Hamilton) - BBC
England v Haiti (10:30am, Brisbane) - ITV
Denmark v China (1pm, Perth) - BBC
Sunday 23 July:
Sweden v South Africa (6am, Wellington) - BBC
Netherlands v Portugal (8:30am, Dunedin) - BBC
France v Jamaica (11am, Sydney) - ITV
Monday 24 July
Italy v Argentina (7am, Auckland) - ITV
Germany v Morocco (9:30am, Melbourne) - ITV
Brazil v Panama (12pm, Adelaide) - ITV
Tuesday 25 July
Colombia v South Korea (3am, Sydney) - BBC
New Zealand v Phillipines (6:30am, Wellington) - ITV
Switzerland v Norway (9am, Hamilton) - ITV
Wednesday 26 July
Japan v Costa Rica (6am, Dundedin) - ITV
Spain vs Zambia (8:30am, Auckland) - BBC
Canada v Republic of Ireland (1pm, Perth) - ITV
Thursday 27 July
USA v Netherlands (2am, Wellington) - BBC
Portugal v Vietnam (8:30am, Hamilton) - ITV
Australia v Nigeria (11am, Brisbane) - BBC
Friday 28 July
Argentina v South Africa (1am, Dundedin) - ITV
England v Denmark (9:30am, Sydney) - BBC
China v Haiti (12pm, Adelaide) - ITV
Saturday 29 July
Sweden v Italy (8:30am, Wellington) - BBC
France v Brazil (11am, Brisbane) - BBC
Panama v Jamaica (1:30pm, Perth) - ITV
Sunday 30 July
South Korea v Morocco (5:30am, Adelaide) - BBC
Norway vs Phillipines (8am, Auckland) - BBC
Switzerland vs New Zealand (8am, Dunedin) - BBC
Germany v Colombia (10:30am, Sydney) - ITV
Monday 31 July
Japan v Spain (8am, Wellington) - ITV
Costa Rica v Zambia (8am, Hamilton) - ITV
Republic of Ireland v Nigeria (11am, Brisbane) - BBC
Canada v Australia (11am, Melbourne) - BBC
Tuesday 1 August
Vietnam v Netherlands (8am, Dundedin) - ITV
Portugal v USA (8am, Auckland) - ITV
China v England (12pm, Adelaide) - ITV
Haiti v Denmark (12pm, Perth) - ITV
Wednesday 2 August
Argentina v Sweden (8am, Hamilton) - BBC
South Africa v Italy (8am, Wellington) - BBC
Panama v France (11am, Sydney) - ITV
Jamaica v Brazil (11am, Melbourne) - ITV
Thursday 3 August
Morocco v Colombia (11am, Perth) - BBC
South Korea v Germany (11am, Brisbane) - BBC