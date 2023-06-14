All Sections
Who will lift the World Cup this July? Cr: Getty Images

Women’s World Cup 2023 Odds: Who are the favourites to win the World Cup - including USA, England and Spain

Here are the latest Women’s World Cup 2023 odds including United States, the Lionesses and Germany.

By Graham Falk
Published 29th May 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 13:49 BST

It has been a season to remember for women’s football with record attendances, more broadcast coverage than ever and now have a huge World Cup to look forward to.

The success of the European Championships in England last summer saw the game get an injection of interest that has boosted coverage of the game throughout the United Kingdom, with England and Scotland breaking domestic attendance records on almost a weekly basis.

Women's World Cup 2023: When does it start and who is the host country

Both England and the Republic of Ireland will head down under to compete for the Women’s World Cup, which is set to begin on July 20 in New Zealand as one of the host nations, The Football Ferns, face the might of Guro Reiten, Ada Hegerberg and their Norwegian side.

And as we edge closer to the tournament, many are wondering if England can make it a double success after winning last year’s Euros, if Megan Rapinoe and the USA can hold their crown or is Sam Kerr and her Matilda’s side can bring joy to her homeland.

Football World Cup blackout would damage huge momentum behind women's game

Here are the current bookies favourites* for the tournament.

*All odds provided by SkyBet and are accurate at the time of writing. Odds are subject to change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.

Big hitters USA are the bookies favourites to lift a third World Cup in succession thanks to the likes of Sophia Smith, Alex Morgan and, of course, the evergreen Megan Rapinoe.

1. United States - 5/2

Big hitters USA are the bookies favourites to lift a third World Cup in succession thanks to the likes of Sophia Smith, Alex Morgan and, of course, the evergreen Megan Rapinoe.

With only one defeat in 32 games, Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses are one of the big favourites. Can they match their Euro 2022 victory down under this summer?

2. England - 4/1

With only one defeat in 32 games, Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses are one of the big favourites. Can they match their Euro 2022 victory down under this summer?

The ongoing feud being the Spanish FA and the women's national team may rob some of the world's best players of an appearance at the World Cup. They are still joint third favourites though at 7/1.

3. Spain - 6/1

The ongoing feud being the Spanish FA and the women's national team may rob some of the world's best players of an appearance at the World Cup. They are still joint third favourites though at 7/1.

As the old saying goes - never underestimate the Germans. The bookies certainly haven't either, placing them joint third favourites for the trophy with talent like Lena Oberdorf and Alexandra Popp.

4. Germany - 7/1

As the old saying goes - never underestimate the Germans. The bookies certainly haven't either, placing them joint third favourites for the trophy with talent like Lena Oberdorf and Alexandra Popp.

