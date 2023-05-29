It is set to be the most competitive Women’s World Cup ever in Australia and New Zealand. But who are the bookies favourites to lift the trophy? Here are the latest Women’s World Cup 2023 odds including United States, the Lionesses and Germany.

It has been a season to remember for women’s football with record attendances, more broadcast coverage than ever and now have a huge World Cup to look forward to.

The success of the European Championships in England last summer saw the game get an injection of interest that has boosted coverage of the game throughout the United Kingdom, with England and Scotland breaking domestic attendance records on almost a weekly basis.

Both England and the Republic of Ireland will head down under to compete for the Women’s World Cup, which is set to begin on July 20 in New Zealand as one of the host nations, The Football Ferns, face the might of Guro Reiten, Ada Hegerberg and their Norwegian side.

And as we edge closer to the tournament, many are wondering if England can make it a double success after winning last year’s Euros, if Megan Rapinoe and the USA can hold their crown or is Sam Kerr and her Matilda’s side can bring joy to her homeland.

Here are the current bookies favourites* for the tournament.

*All odds provided by SkyBet and are accurate at the time of writing. Odds are subject to change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . United States - 3/1 Big hitters USA are the bookies favourites to lift a third World Cup in succession thanks to the likes of Sophia Smith, Alex Morgan and, of course, the evergreen Megan Rapinoe. Photo: Alex Goodlett

2 . England - 7/2 With only one defeat in 32 games, Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses are one of the big favourites. Can they match their Euro 2022 victory down under this summer? Photo: GLYN KIRK

3 . Germany - 7/1 As the old saying goes - never underestimate the Germans. The bookies certainly haven't either, placing them joint third favourites for the trophy with talent like Lena Oberdorf and Alexandra Popp. Photo: Adam Pretty

4 . Spain - 7/1 The ongoing feud being the Spanish FA and the women's national team may rob some of the world's best players of an appearance at the World Cup. They are still joint third favourites though at 7/1. Photo: Mike Hewitt