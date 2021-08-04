Tickets for the UEFA Women Euro 2022 are on pre sale. SNS Group Alan Harvey.

A memorable Euro 2020 may have only ended last month, but football fans desperate for another slice of major tournament action can now nab tickets for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 with pre-sale tickets to the competition available until August 9th.

The tournament, which is set to be hosted across numerous stadiums in England next summer, will see global football stars such as Lucy Bronze, Alexandra Popp and Wendie Renard battle it out to take home the Women’s European Championship trophy, with over 50,000 tickets already sold for the Euro 2022 final at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Euro 2022 will see a total of 16 teams form a total of four groups and, although the draw is not set to take place until October this year, all teams that will take part in the tournament have been decided with the qualifiers for the tournament coming to end earlier in the year.

Holland won the last Euro on home ground. SNS GROUP

Originally scheduled for this summer, Euro 2022 was held back a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, like many other big sporting events.

The last Women’s European’s Championship was held in the Netherlands in 2017 and saw home nations Scotland and England take part as a Vivianne Miedema inspired home nation took home the tournament following a 4-2 win over Denmark at De Grolsch Veste, the home of Eredivisie side FC Twente.

When and where will the Women’s Euro 2022 take place?

The tournament begins in almost exactly a years time, with games scheduled to take place between July 6 and July 31, 2022.

As mentioned above, England are the hosts of the tournament, with games played across 10 different stadiums. The stadiums include Wembley, Old Trafford, Bramall Lane, St Mary’s Stadium, Stadium MK, Manchester City Academy Stadium, Brentford Community Stadium, Farmer Stadium, New York Stadium and Leigh Sports’ Village.

Which teams will be competing in the Women’s Euro 2022?

England have been confirmed in Group A as the host nation, and will be joined by fellow home nation Northern Ireland, though Scotland and Wales failed to qualify for the tournament.

Austria, Belgium, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland are the other sides who will compete at Euro 2022.

How can I get tickets for the Women’s Euro 2022?

Match entry prices will be varied as the competition progresses to the latter stages.

Tickets to group stage games vary from £10 for Category 3 seats and £15 and £20 for Category 2 and Category 1 seats for adults, children’s prices range between £5 and £10 dependant on category.

Ticket prices for the semi-finals start at £15 for adults and £7.50 for children.

The cheapest tickets for the Final at Wembley Stadium are also £15, rising to £50 for the most expensive for adults, with children’s tickets priced between £10 and £25.

Supporters can purchase tickets from the UEFA website, though you must sign up to a free UEFA account to purchase.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.