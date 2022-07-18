After much anticipation, Euro 2022 has proven to be worth the wait for women’s football fans as record attendances and record breaking result already taking place before the tournament has hit the group stages.

While Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas had to sadly pull out due to a heartbreaking ACL injury on the eve of the competition, a host of world class players have still managed to strut their stuff in front of thousands of fans across the host stadiums.

However, with the growth of the women’s game since the last successful tournament, World Cup 2019, investment and interest in the game has grown to levels many would not have thought possible over a decade ago.

And with that growth, the biggest transfer fees have came too, such as Women’s Super League star Pernille Harder’s move to Chelsea in 2019 for a world record for of £250,000 – and while it may still not be comparible to the multi-million pound moves that happen in the big bucks of the Premier League, it is evidence of the increasingly fan base within the sport.

However, with Harder’s move now a full years ago, there’s plenty fans that believe the record could be broken again very soon – and by a club on European shores, but who could it be?

Here is a list of the most valuable players who took, or are taken part, at the European Championships in England this summer, according to Soccerdonna.

1. Ada Hegerberg (Norway) - €475k She may have left the tournament unexpectedly early, but the first of winner of the Women's Ballon d'Or - Ada Hegerberg - is valued at almost half a million euros.

2. Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) - €450k Dutch goalscoring legend Vivianne Miedema is quite simply the most lethal striker in Europe. She's been badly missed by the Netherlands, as she sat out the opening games due to Covid-19. She's scored over 100 goals for Arsenal since 2017, and would cost a pretty penny to lure away from London.

3. Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway) - €400k Like her Norwegian team mate Ada Hegerberg, the Barcelona winger also departed the tournament early. However, the winger is one of the best in the world, never mind Europe. Despite a poor tournament, Graham Hansen is one of the most valuable in Europe - and with good reason.

4. Aitana Bonmati (Spain) - €400k You guessed it - it's another Barcelona star, and this time it's 24-year-old Aitana Bonmati. The midfielder is still at the beginning of her career, yet has close to 200 appearances from Barcelona, and 38 caps for her country. Her passing range and movement is pivotal to both sides - and we've still got her best years to come.