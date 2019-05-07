Women’s football: Hibs Ladies’ title hopes hit blow | Spartans taken down

Have your say

Hibs Ladies’ Scottish Building Society SWPL 1 title aspirations suffered a massive blow as they crashed to a 3-0 defeat to Celtic.

The Capital side fell behind at K-Park midway through the first half when former Hibs striker Sarah Ewens slotted home from Kirsty McLaughlin’s assist.

Chloe Craig doubled the hosts’ advantage in the 67th minute with a header, before Natalie Ross wrapped up the points six minutes later.

Hibs’ second league defeat of the season has resulted in the side dropping to third in the table and five points adrift of leaders Glasgow City, who have played a game fewer.

The two sides go head to head in Friday night’s SWPL Cup final at Airdrie’s Pennycars Stadium.

Meanwhile, Spartans Women were beaten 5-0 by City at Ainslie Park.

Scotland international Hayley Lauder had given the visitors the lead at the interval before second-half braces from Kirsty Howat and Clare Shine completed the scoring.

In SWPL 2, Hearts Women continue to lead the way following their 11-0 thrashing of city rivals Hutchison Vale at Saughton Enclosure.

Ashley Carse, Rachel Walkingshaw and Aisha Maughan each scored twice with Jennifer Smith, Lauren Evans, Claire Delworth, Danni Pagliarulo and Courtney McAvoy also on target.