Why Dundee's focus remains on themselves, not derby with United or struggling Livingston

Dundee's Cammy Kerr in action at Dens Park. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

David Martindale's men are bottom of the table and still looking for their first point after four league matches.

The West Lothian side finished in the top half of the Premiership last season while Dundee achieved promotion back to the top-flight via the play-offs. The start to the Premiership campaign has been slow for James McPake’s side with two draws from their opening four fixtures to leave them in 10th place, and the quest for the first win concerns Kerr more than Livingston.

He said: "They haven't picked up a lot of points. I know their manager and staff will be right up for it and we need to aware of that.

"They have struggled result-wise but I think they were unlucky against Motherwell, they were 1-0 up and ended up getting beaten 2-1.

"But we are not taking anything for granted because they have not won yet or picked up points.

"Every game in this league is tough. We will take the same strategy as we do every week into this game.

"There is not a fixture that stands out where you say 'we should' or 'we could', you just have take every game as it comes and that's the way it is.

"There have been loads of positives since the start of the season and I think we carried them on since the end of last season.

"We want to get our first win but we are not panicking or anything like that.

"It is that old cliche of taking one game at a time but we will do that and on Saturday we will be looking for three points."

Next week sees the first Tayside derby of the season between Dundee and Dundee United but Kerr will not look that far ahead.

He said: "Everyone knows there is a game next week against United but the most important thing is Saturday.

"We are focusing on getting our first victory of the season, that's all that matters on Saturday."