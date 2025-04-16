The Champions League is now deep into its knockout stages, as some of world’s best footballers go head to head for the chance to be crowned the 24/25 champions of Europe.

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have already booked their place in the semi-finals of the competition, and the two remaining quarter-final ties - Real Madrid vs Arsenal and Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich - are to take place this evening (April 16) as the competition enters the final four stage.

One of the most lucrative sporting tournaments on the planet, it is reported that the winners of the Champions League final will earn a a fee of €25million, alongside numerous other incentives they have picked up during the competitions League Phase and subsequent knockout stages.

With such amounts on offer, is it perhaps no surprise that the competition includes some of the highest paid footballers on the planet. But who is the richest football player to have played in the 24/25 edition of UEFA tournament?

Here are the top 15 highest paid footballers playing in the 2025 Champions League, according to Capology.

1 . Lucas Hernandez - Paris Saint-Germain The French defender is considered one of the world's best, and earns a reported salary of £304,168 a week in the French capital. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Dusan Vlahovic - Juventus The Juve hitman is one of Italian's football's most prolific marksmen, and earns a reported weekly salary of £311,211 for his troubles. | Getty Images

3 . Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich The German defender is out of contract in the summer, but has been one of Bayern Munich's key men over the years, earning a reported weekly wage of £312,281. | Getty Images