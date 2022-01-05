The cinch Championship and two tiers below are currently front and centre of the nation's football focus with the teams in the top flight opting to bring their winter break forward in the hope more than 500 fans might be permitted soon after they return to work.

That’s not until the middle of this month and so it’s the turn of Leagues One, Two and the Championship to provide the weekly football fix in January.

This weekend sees some intriguing ties including the Kilmarnock dug-out debut for Derek McInnes – back in the game nine months after leaving Aberdeen, having replaced Tommy Wright in Ayrshire.

There could be another new boss in Ayrshire too for Ayr United’s home match against Arbroath in Joel Nouble’s final game under Dick Campbell.

There’s also crucial games at the top and bottom of the table too with Morton hosting Dunfermline in a basement battle and promotion hopefuls Raith Rovers heading up the A9 to Inverness.

Without some of the bigger games in the top[ flight, some of the more high profile officials have been allocated some venues slightly off their more regular path, and that’ll be the case for the coming weeks until the Premiership return.

Here’s a look at who will be taking charge of each game in the cinch Championship and cinch league One this weekend.

