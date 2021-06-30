Who is out of the Euros 2021? Teams knocked out of Euro 2020 and those left in after last 16 matches

Euro 2016 winners Portugal were knocked out of the 2021 Euros by Belgium in the Round of 16

By Finlay Greig
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 11:39 am
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Euro 2020 quarter finals are upon us.

The Round of 16 saw another eight nations exit the 2021 Euros, including reigning champions Portugal and heavyweights Germany.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Eight teams were eliminated at the group stage and more teams are going home as the competition continues to the final, which is due to be held at Wembley.

Turkey were eliminated following defeats to Italy, Wales and Switzerland (Getty Images)

Read More

Read More
When do England play next at Euros? Dates of Three Lions' Euro 2020 fixtures, ki...

Here's what you need to know so far.

Which teams have gone through?

The winners and runners up of every group are guaranteed to progress to the next round.

Road to the Euro 2020 final. (Graphic: Mark Hall / JPIMedia)

The group stages saw England, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, France and Sweden top their groups. Wales, Denmark, Austria, Croatia, Spain and Germany all finished second.

Switzerland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Ukraine all progressed as a best third-placed team.

Which teams have gone out?

Wales, Austria, Netherlands, Portugal, Croatia, France, Germany and Sweden have all been knocked out of Euro 2020 at the Round of 16 stage.

They follow Turkey, who were the first team to be eliminated after they finished fourth in their group, North Macedonia, Russia, Scotland, Hungary, Poland, Finland and Slovakia out of the competition – all failed to make it out of the groups.

Euro 2020 quarter final fixtures

Here are the complete matchups for the last eight:

Friday 2 July

QF1: Switzerland vs Spain - St Petersburg (5pm)

QF2: Belgium vs Italy - Munich (8pm)

Saturday 3 July

QF3: Czech Republic v Denmark - Baku (5pm)

QF4: Ukraine vs England - Rome (8pm)

PortugalWalesEngland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.