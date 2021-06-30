The Euro 2020 quarter finals are upon us.

The Round of 16 saw another eight nations exit the 2021 Euros, including reigning champions Portugal and heavyweights Germany.

Turkey were eliminated following defeats to Italy, Wales and Switzerland (Getty Images)

Here's what you need to know so far.

Which teams have gone through?

The winners and runners up of every group are guaranteed to progress to the next round.

Road to the Euro 2020 final. (Graphic: Mark Hall / JPIMedia)

The group stages saw England, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, France and Sweden top their groups. Wales, Denmark, Austria, Croatia, Spain and Germany all finished second.

Switzerland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Ukraine all progressed as a best third-placed team.

Which teams have gone out?

Wales, Austria, Netherlands, Portugal, Croatia, France, Germany and Sweden have all been knocked out of Euro 2020 at the Round of 16 stage.

They follow Turkey, who were the first team to be eliminated after they finished fourth in their group, North Macedonia, Russia, Scotland, Hungary, Poland, Finland and Slovakia out of the competition – all failed to make it out of the groups.

Euro 2020 quarter final fixtures

Here are the complete matchups for the last eight:

Friday 2 July

QF1: Switzerland vs Spain - St Petersburg (5pm)

QF2: Belgium vs Italy - Munich (8pm)

Saturday 3 July

QF3: Czech Republic v Denmark - Baku (5pm)