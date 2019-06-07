Which Liverpool players could feature against Napoli in BT Murrayfield friendly?

European champions Liverpool take on Serie A giants Napoli at Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield in July - but who could feature for Jurgen Klopp's side?









Liverpool have six scheduled friendly matches in July, with the Capital clash against Napoli the last of their pre-season games.

Klopp with some of his first-team squad at Melwood

The Reds will make the short trip to Prenton Park to take on League Two play-off winners Tranmere on July 11, before facing recently relegated Bradford City at Valley Parade three days later.

Liverpool then have three friendly matches in the United States, facing Klopp's previous employers Borussia Dortmund at Indiana's Notre Dame Stadium on July 20, La Liga side Sevilla at Boston's Fenway Park on July 21 before wrapping up their time across the pond with a match against Portuguese cracks Sporting CP at the Yankee Stadium in New York on July 25.

The Anfield side will then take on the Italians in Edinburgh on Sunday July 28, kick-off time to be confirmed.

Which players will be involved?

With no World Cup this year, Jurgen Klopp will look to use as many players as possible in the club's pre-season friendlies. Eight players in total were in Russia last year, but five first-teamers are still involved in international tournaments over the break.

Goalkeeper Alisson and striker Roberto Firmino are both in the Brazil squad for the 2019 Copa America, which finishes on July 7, but Naby Keita, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are all on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Guinea, Egypt and Senegal respectively and with the tournament not finishing until July 19 - just over a week before Liverpool face Napoli - the involvement of the African trio is still uncertain.

Many of the 28-man first-team squad will still be involved - including youngsters Nathaniel Phillips, Curtis Jones, Ben Woodburn, Caoimhin Kelleher and Rafael Camacho - while players returning from loan spells such as Sheyi Ojo, Harry Wilson, Taiwo Awoniyi and Ryan Kent, who spent last season on loan at Rangers, could also get game time during pre-season.

In Liverpool's first three friendly matches last summer, more than 20 players were used in each match, with different line-ups for each half.

There is an outside chance of some players from the Reds' academy featuring. Dutch defender Ki-Jana Hoever featured in an FA Cup game against Wolves last season at the age of 16, while former Hearts loanee Connor Randall is still on Liverpool's books as well. Liam Millar, who spent part of last season on loan at Kilmarnock, could be given time off after his involvement with Canada in the 2019 Gold Cup.

How could Liverpool line up against Napoli?

Klopp is likely to rotate his squad throughout Liverpool's pre-season fixtures, but if the line-up for last season's meeting with Napoli is anything to go by, those in attendance at the home of Scottish rugby could be treated to a near full-strength side - although some big guns could be missing from the Reds line-up.

In 2018's pre-season meeting with the Naples club, Liverpool lined up with Alisson Becker, Nathaniel Clyne, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. Klopp subbed in nine players including Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold, Champions League goal hero Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Back-up goalkeeper Simon Mignolet could feature, while Divock Origi could start in the possible absence of Firmino. With key duo Mane and Salah possible omissions, Shaqiri and Adam Lallana will come into contention, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be looking for game time after returning from a lengthy injury lay-off. Joel Matip - left out of Cameroon's Cup of Nations squad - could also feature.

New signings could also play a part - the Reds have been linked with the likes of Leicester midfielder James Maddison, West Ham winger Felipe Anderson and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Anyone else we're not likely to see?

Striker Danny Ings is on his way to Southampton while left-back Alberto Moreno and striker Daniel Sturridge are set to leave the club at the end of their contracts. Goalkeeper Loris Karius is on loan at Turkish side Besiktas until summer 2020 so will not feature either.



When are tickets on sale?

Tickets for the match go on sale on June 12, available from ticketmaster.co.uk.