'Whether it's going to happen, I don't know': Ex-Premier League boss declares interest in Scotland job

Dick Advocaat has revealed he would 'definitely' manage Scotland if given the opportunity.

The SFA are on the look out for Alex McLeish's replacement after he parted company last month following just 14 months in-charge.

Advocaat is just one of a host of names to be linked to the vacancy, where his odds have shortened over the last few days.

The Dutchman, of course, is well-known in Scotland after leading Rangers to the treble in 1998/1999 and has international experience with the Netherlands.

And at the age of 71, Advocaat is still going strong, currently managing in his homeland with FC Utrecht.

But 18 years after leaving The Gers, the well-travelled boss seems desperate to return by joining the international set up.

Advocaat was a guest this week on Dutch TV station 'Veronica' and he was introduced by presenter Wilfred Genee as 'the new manager of Scotland.'

Advocaat responded: "No, that's not right yet.

"My name has been mentioned for the job, but nothing more so far. Whether it's going to happen, I don't know.

"But one thing is certain, if I am approached I would definitely say yes."