Where would Falkirk finish in League One on current form?
Falkirk have taken 16 points from their opening quarter but where would they finish in the league if they continued that form until May?
We look back at the last 15 seasons to see where a projected 64 points total would leave the Bairns in the final standings
1. 2018-19 (2nd)
1 - Arbroath 70 pts, 2 - Forfar 63 pts, 3 - Raith Rovers 60 pts, 4 - Montrose 51 pts''''Falkirk would have finished second in 2018-19
2. 2017-18 (3rd)
1 - Ayr United 76 pts, 2 - Raith Rovers 75 pts, 3- Alloa 60 pts ''4- Arbroath 59 pts.''Falkirk would have came third with 64 pts.
3. 2016-17 (2nd)
1- Livingston 81 pts, 2 - Alloa 62 pts, 3- Airdrieonians 52 pts, 4 - Brechin 50 pts.''''Falkirk would have finished second with 64 pts.
4. 2015-16 (2nd)
1- Dunfermline 79 pts, 2 - Ayr Utd 61 pts, 3 - Peterhead 59 pts, 4 - Stranraer 51 pts ''''Falkirk would have come 2nd in 2015-16.
