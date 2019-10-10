Where are they now? The Falkirk 2012 Scottish Challenge Cup winners
A solitary effort from Darren Dods gave Falkirk a 1-0 win over Hamilton Accies at Livingston in April 2012.
It was the club’s fourth triumph in the competition – the only team to do so – but where are those players who won that day now?
1. Michael McGovern
A huge fan favourite at the club winning Falkirk's players' player of the year for two years. Moved to Hamilton in 2014, set a top flight cleansheet club record there, before going to Norwich. Has 30 caps for Northern Ireland.
Spent six years at Falkirk before leaving in 2016 after making over 150 appearances. Injuries curtailed his progression, moved to East Fife before joining current club Clyde in 2017. Scotland cap at 17,19 and 21 level.
Left at the end of the season following the Cup win after six years at the club, played over a 100 games in the top flight for the Bairns. Played for St Johnstone, Dundee United, Partick Thistle and Brechin. Now at Kelty Hearts.
Joined Huddersfield who won promotion to the Championship in 2012, struggled for games and joined Scunthorpe on loan in 2015 before making move permanent. Now at Championship side Millwall. Represented Scotland at U21 level.