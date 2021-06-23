Scotland national team: When is the World Cup? Will Scotland make it? How often are the Euros? (Pic: Srdjan Stevanovic via Getty)

After Scotland’s match against Croatia last night ended in a 3-1 loss for the national team, hopes of qualifying for the next round of matches at the UEFA tournament were quickly dashed as they were knocked out of the competition.

Despite the disappointment which came with the result, fans are still riding high on the excitement that came with seeing Scotland contend in the Euros for the first time in 20 years and after Callum McGregor levelled the playing field in the first half with the first Scottish goal at a major tournament since 1998.

The team’s match against England on Friday June 18 might not have seen either team score a goal, but pundits said the game was a testament to the underdog’s performance under pressure and praised midfielder Billy Gilmour for his exceptional performance.

Gilmour’s absence was duly felt at Hampden on Tuesday, with the young Chelsea player testing positive for Covid-19 just days before Scotland’s face off against Croatia.

Many remain hopeful the country’s national team will do their best to improve their chances next time round and ahead of team’s looming World Cup qualifying fixtures.

How often are the Euros?

The Euros are held every four years, with the next championship set to be held in 2024 in Germany.

This is despite the postponement of 2020’s tournament to this summer which came as a result of the pandemic.

So as not to clash with the FIFA World Cup which is also held every four years, the European Championships first started in 1960 and take place two years before and after every world cup tournament.

When is the next World Cup?

The next FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar 2022 from November 21 to December 18, with the tournament set to be the last to feature 26 teams – with a whopping 48 teams set to compete in 2026’s international tournament.

In a move away from tradition, the World Cup 2022 will be held in the winter, rather than the summer months, to relieve players and fans alike of Qatar’s swelteringly hot summers.

Qualifiers are set to begin soon, with Scotland's first qualifying match set to take place on September 1 against Denmark.

What are Scotland’s chances of making it?

Now, as the road to the 2022 World Cup begins, Scotland will be looking ahead to September and preparing to battle it out against fellow Group F teams Austria, Denmark, the Faroe Islands, Israel and Moldova in the qualifying rounds.

Steve Clarke’s side currently sit second in qualifying group F on five points after three games following draws against Austria and Israel, whilst they were convincing winners over Faroe Islands. Denmark currently top the group on nine points.

It’s certainly a tough group for the team, especially as two of their next three qualifying games come away to Denmark and Austria this September. However, the sides battling draw away at Wembley in Euro 2020 shows they can battle it out with the best of them, and fans will be hopeful they can produce enough in these games to reach Qatar 2022.

Scottish captain and Liverpool defender Andy Robertson took to Instagram today (June 23) to thank the Tartan Army for their unwavering support of the team at the Euros 2020 and said: “What matters now is that we do all that we can to ensure that this is the start of a wonderful journey rather than the end.”

Robertson added: “We want more. We want to qualify for more tournaments and we want to make the people of this magnificent country even prouder!

“We will give everything we have to make this a reality.”

