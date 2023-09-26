When is the Viaplay Cup semi-final draw? Is it on TV? How to watch the draw

A place in the semi-finals of the Viaplay Cup is the potential prize awaiting eight clubs taking part in quarter-final action this midweek.

Kilmarnock and Hearts kick things off on Tuesday night at Rugby Park before the remaining last eight ties take place on Wednesday with Rangers hosting Livingston, St Mirren travelling to Hibs and Aberdeen away to Ross County.

Each tie will be decided by extra time and penalties if the scores are level after 90 minutes.

The elimination of holders Celtic in the previous round – the League Cup winners in six of the last seven seasons – has left Rangers as the heavy favourites to lift the trophy that has eluded them since season 2010-11.

Of the sides remaining in the competition, Hearts are bidding to end the longest wait to lift the silverware having last won the competition in season 1962-63. The other quarter-finalists previous successes are: Ross County (2015-16), Aberdeen (2013-14), St Mirren (2012-13), Kilmarnock (2011-12), Hibs (2006-07), Livingston (2003-04).

When is the Viaplay Cup semi-final draw?

The draw takes place on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Is the Viaplay Cup semi-final draw on TV?

The draw will be broadcast live on Viaplay following their coverage of Rangers v Livingston, kick-off 8.00pm.

When do the Viaplay Cup semi-finals and final take place?