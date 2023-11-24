Everything you need to know ahead of the Scottish Cup fourth round draw

The Scottish Cup fourth round draw will follow this weekend's third round matches. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The 2023-24 Scottish Cup third round takes place this weekend with clubs hoping to make it through to the fourth round draw where Premiership teams including holders Celtic will enter the competition for the first time.

Championship rivals Dunfermline and Raith Rovers kick things off when they meet under the lights at East End Park on Friday night in a Fife derby that will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Clyde also host Jeanfield Swifts on Friday night before the remaining 18 ties take place on Saturday including a Glasgow derby between Partick Thistle and Championship rivals Queen's Park while Bo’ness United will look to cause an upset away to Greenock Morton.

The rest of the ties taking place on Saturday are as follows: Albion Rovers v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, Annan Athletic v Dumbarton, Brora Rangers v Pollok, Broxburn Athletic v Buckie Thistle, Cumnock Juniors v Broomhill, Dunbar United v Alloa Athletic, Falkirk v Formartine United, Greenock Morton r Bo'ness United, Hamilton Academical v Kelty Hearts, Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Cowdenbeath, Montrose v Edinburgh City, Peterhead v Ayr United, Queen of the South v Dundee United, Stirling Albion v Cove Rangers, Stranraer v Airdrieonians, Spartans v Arbroath, Tranent v Forfar Athletic.

All of Saturday's games kick off at 3pm and the draw for the fourth round will follow the next day, with 32 clubs set to be in the hat made up of the the 12 Premiership clubs and the winners of the 20 third round ties.

When is the Scottish Cup fourth round draw? Is it on TV?

The draw for the fourth round of the Scottish Cup will take place on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

The draw will be broadcast live on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel with coverage starting at 7.15pm. Sportscene presenter Jonathan Sutherland will conduct the draw, along with Craig Conway and Danny Swanson, 2010 cup winners with Dundee United.

Scottish Cup fourth round draw live stream