When is the Ballon d'Or 2025? How to watch, time, full list of nominee, and hosts for the ceremony
The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony is now just hours away, as the footballing world gathers in Paris to discover which footballing megastar will be named the winner at this year’s prestigious awards.
One of the most highly anticipated ceremonies in the sporting calendar, the annual event is loosely translated as ‘the golden ball’, and sees well-respected French magazine France Football come together to honour those they deem to be the world’s best over the calendar year, with an award presented for both the men’s and women’s game.
First established in 1956, the award was conceived by the French sports writing duo of Gabriel Hanot and Jacques Ferran and has celebrated some of the world’s most iconic names over its 69-year history. This year will see Scotland have nominees for the first time since 1987, with Scott McTominay and Caroline Weir up for the men’s and women’s awards, respectively. Sadly, Napoli star McTominay will be unable to attend the event, with his club side in Serie A action against Pisa on Monday evening.
Alongside the two main awards, there are also trophies handed out for best under-21 player (Kopa Trophy), best goalkeeper (Yashin Trophy), top scorer (Gerd Müller Trophy), best coach (Johan Cruyff Trophy), club of the year, and finally the Sócrates Award for the player who is deemed to have made the biggest humanitarian or societal contribution.
Want to watch the Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony live? Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s awards.
Ballon d’Or 2025 venue
The prestigious award ceremony will take place at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France.
Ballon d’Or 2025 hosts
CBS presenter and British broadcast journalist Kate Scott will be host the event, and she will be joined by Netherlands legend and former Chelsea and Newcastle United manager Ruud Gullit as her co-host for the evening.
What time is the Ballon d'Or 2025?
The Ballon d’Or2025 will take place on Monday, 22 September 2025. The ceremony will begins at 8pm local time (7pm UK time).
Ballon d’Or nominees
The full list of nominations is as follows:
Men’s award
- Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid
- Ousmane Dembele - Paris Saint-Germain
- Gianluigi Donnarumma - Manchester City
- Desire Doue - Paris Saint-Germain
- Denzel Dumfries - Inter Milan
- Serhou Guirassy - Borussia Dortmund
- Viktor Gyokeres - Arsenal
- Erling Haaland - Manchester City
- Achraf Hakimi - Paris Saint-Germain
- Harry Kane - Bayern Munich
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Paris Saint-Germain
- Lamine Yamal - Barcelona
- Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona
- Alexis Mac Allister - Liverpool
- Lautaro Martinez - Inter
- Kylian Mbappe - Real Madrid
- Scott McTominay - Napoli
- Nuno Mendes - Paris Saint-Germain
- Joao Neves - Paris Saint-Germain
- Michael Olise - Bayern Munich
- Cole Palmer - Chelsea
- Pedri - Barcelona
- Declan Rice - Arsenal
- Fabian Ruiz - Paris Saint-Germain
- Raphinha - Barcelona
- Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
- Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
- Vinicius Jr. - Real Madrid
- Vitinha - Paris Saint-Germain
- Florian Wirtz - Liverpool
Women’s award
- Sandy Baltimore - Chelsea
- Barbara Banda - Orlando Pride
- Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona
- Lucy Bronze - Chelsea
- Klara Buhl - Bayern Munich
- Mariona Caldentey - Arsenal
- Sofia Cantore - Washington Spirit
- Steph Catley - Arsenal
- Temwa Chawinga - Kansas City Current
- Melchie Dumornay - Lyon
- Emily Fox - Arsenal
- Cristiana Girella - Juventus
- Esther Gonzalez - Gotham FC
- Caroline Graham Hansen - Barcelona
- Patri Guijarro - Barcelona
- Amanda Gutierres - Palmeiras
- Hannah Hampton - Chelsea
- Pernille Harder - Bayern Munich
- Lindsey Heaps - Lyon
- Chloe Kelly - Arsenal
- Frida Leonhardsen Maanum - Arsenal
- Marta - Orlando Pride
- Clara Mateo - Paris
- Ewa Pajor - Barcelona
- Claudia Pina - Barcelona
- Alexia Putellas - Barcelona
- Alessia Russo - Arsenal
- Johanna Rytting Kaneryd - Chelsea
- Caroline Weir - Real Madrid
- Leah Williamson - Arsenal
Who won the Ballon d’Or last year?
Last year’s men’s award was won by Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri, with the women’s award won by Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmatí.
How to watch the Ballon d'Or 2025
Ballon d’Or 2025 streaming details
The ceremony will via available to stream via Discovery+ for those subscribed to TNT Sports. However, you can also stream the ceremony for free via L'Équipe's YouTube channel.
