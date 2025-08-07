When is the Ballon d'Or 2025? Date, time, how to watch and nominees and Kopa Trophy details
The footballing world will gather next month to discover which footballing superstar has won the right to be crowned as the world’s best at the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in Paris.
Loosely translated as ‘the golden ball’, the Ballon d’Or is one of the most respected awards ceremonies in the sporting calendar, with the annual event seeing well-respected French magazine France Football honour the players they deem to be the world’s best over the calendar year, with an award given for both the men’s and women’s game.
The award was designed by French sports writing duo Gabriel Hanot and Jacques Ferran back in 1956, and has gone on to celebrate a number of legendary footballers of all time over its 69-year history. This year’s event will likely see Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele go head-to-head with Barcelona’s teenage superstar Lamine Yamal for the award, while Scotland internationals Scott McTominay and Caroline Weir are nominated in both the men’s and women’s category.
The Scotsman has everything you need to know about the Ballon d’Or awards 2025, including when the event takes place and where it is held.
Where is the Ballon d’Or 2025?
The prestigious award ceremony will take place at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France.
When is the Ballon d'Or 2025?
The 2025 edition of the Ballon d’Or will take place on Monday, 22 September 2025. The event usually begins at 8pm local time (7pm UK time), though the official start time is yet to be confirmed.
Ballon d’Or nominees
The full list of nominations is as follows:
Men’s award
- Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid
- Ousmane Dembele - Paris Saint-Germain
- Gianluigi Donnarumma - Paris Saint-Germain
- Desire Doue - Paris Saint-Germain
- Denzel Dumfries - Inter Milan
- Serhou Guirassy - Borussia Dortmund
- Viktor Gyokeres - Arsenal
- Erling Haaland - Manchester City
- Achraf Hakimi - Paris Saint-Germain
- Harry Kane - Bayern Munich
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Paris Saint-Germain
- Lamine Yamal - Barcelona
- Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona
- Alexis Mac Allister - Liverpool
- Lautaro Martinez - Inter
- Kylian Mbappe - Real Madrid
- Scott McTominay - Napoli
- Nuno Mendes - Paris Saint-Germain
- Joao Neves - Paris Saint-Germain
- Michael Olise - Bayern Munich
- Cole Palmer - Chelsea
- Pedri - Barcelona
- Declan Rice - Arsenal
- Fabian Ruiz - Paris Saint-Germain
- Raphinha - Barcelona
- Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
- Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
- Vinicius Jr. - Real Madrid
- Vitinha - Paris Saint-Germain
- Florian Wirtz - Liverpool
Women’s award
- Sandy Baltimore - Chelsea
- Barbara Banda
- Aitana Bonmati
- Lucy Bronze
- Klara Buhl
- Mariona Caldentey
- Sofia Cantore - Washington Spirit
- Steph Catley - Arsenal
- Temwa Chawinga - Kansas City Current
- Melchie Dumornay - Lyon
- Emily Fox - Arsenal
- Cristiana Girella - Juventus
- Esther Gonzalez - Gotham FC
- Caroline Graham Hansen - Barcelona
- Patri Guijarro - Barcelona
- Amanda Gutierres - Palmeiras
- Hannah Hampton - Chelsea
- Pernille Harder - Bayern Munich
- Lindsey Heaps - Lyon
- Chloe Kelly - Arsenal
- Frida Leonhardsen Maanum - Arsenal
- Marta - Orlando Pride
- Clara Mateo - Paris
- Ewa Pajor - Barcelona
- Claudia Pina - Barcelona
- Alexia Putellas - Barcelona
- Alessia Russo - Arsenal
- Johanna Rytting Kaneryd - Chelsea
- Caroline Weir - Real Madrid
- Leah Williamson - Arsenal
Ballon d’Or Kopa Trophy nominees
The annual prize awarded to the best men’s football player in the world under the age of 21, the following players have been chosen by the Ballon d'Or jury voting system for the 2025 award.
- Desire Doue - Paris Saint-Germain
- Willian Estevao - Chelsea
- Ayyoub Bouaddi - Lyon
- Pau Cubarsi - Barcelona
- Myles Lewis-Skelly - Arsenal
- Dean Huijsen - Real Madrid
- Rodrigo Mora - Porto
- Joao Neves - Paris Saint-Germain
- Lamine Yamal - Barcelona
- Kenan Yildiz - Juventus
Which footballer has won the most Ballon d’Or awards?
Three of the last five awards ceremonies have resulted in Argentinian football icon Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d’Or, although he wasn’t in the running for the award last year, as Rodri became the first Manchester City player in history to win the prestigious trophy.
Inter Miami star Messi is the current record holder, with eight Ballon d’Or awards to his name, with Cristiano Ronaldo closely behind on a total of five. Netherlands duo Marco van Basten and Johan Cruyff have both won the award three times each, as well as French football legend Michel Platini.
How to watch Ballon d’Or 2025
Details of how to watch the Ballon d’Or awards have yet to be fully confirmed, though the ceremony is set to be available to watch live on TNT Sports and discovery+. The event will also stream for free on L'Équipe's YouTube channel.
