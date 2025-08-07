Here is everything you need to know about the Ballon d’Or 2025, including the Kopa Award.

The footballing world will gather next month to discover which footballing superstar has won the right to be crowned as the world’s best at the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in Paris.

Loosely translated as ‘the golden ball’, the Ballon d’Or is one of the most respected awards ceremonies in the sporting calendar, with the annual event seeing well-respected French magazine France Football honour the players they deem to be the world’s best over the calendar year, with an award given for both the men’s and women’s game.

The award was designed by French sports writing duo Gabriel Hanot and Jacques Ferran back in 1956, and has gone on to celebrate a number of legendary footballers of all time over its 69-year history. This year’s event will likely see Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele go head-to-head with Barcelona’s teenage superstar Lamine Yamal for the award, while Scotland internationals Scott McTominay and Caroline Weir are nominated in both the men’s and women’s category.

The Scotsman has everything you need to know about the Ballon d’Or awards 2025, including when the event takes place and where it is held.

Scott McTominay is expected to be named as a nominee in the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards. | SNS Group

Where is the Ballon d’Or 2025?

The prestigious award ceremony will take place at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France.

When is the Ballon d'Or 2025?

The 2025 edition of the Ballon d’Or will take place on Monday, 22 September 2025. The event usually begins at 8pm local time (7pm UK time), though the official start time is yet to be confirmed.

Ballon d’Or nominees

The full list of nominations is as follows:

Men’s award

Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid

Ousmane Dembele - Paris Saint-Germain

Gianluigi Donnarumma - Paris Saint-Germain

Desire Doue - Paris Saint-Germain

Denzel Dumfries - Inter Milan

Serhou Guirassy - Borussia Dortmund

Viktor Gyokeres - Arsenal

Erling Haaland - Manchester City

Achraf Hakimi - Paris Saint-Germain

Harry Kane - Bayern Munich

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Paris Saint-Germain

Lamine Yamal - Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona

Alexis Mac Allister - Liverpool

Lautaro Martinez - Inter

Kylian Mbappe - Real Madrid

Scott McTominay - Napoli

Nuno Mendes - Paris Saint-Germain

Joao Neves - Paris Saint-Germain

Michael Olise - Bayern Munich

Cole Palmer - Chelsea

Pedri - Barcelona

Declan Rice - Arsenal

Fabian Ruiz - Paris Saint-Germain

Raphinha - Barcelona

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

Vinicius Jr. - Real Madrid

Vitinha - Paris Saint-Germain

Florian Wirtz - Liverpool

Women’s award

Sandy Baltimore - Chelsea

Barbara Banda

Aitana Bonmati

Lucy Bronze

Klara Buhl

Mariona Caldentey

Sofia Cantore - Washington Spirit

Steph Catley - Arsenal

Temwa Chawinga - Kansas City Current

Melchie Dumornay - Lyon

Emily Fox - Arsenal

Cristiana Girella - Juventus

Esther Gonzalez - Gotham FC

Caroline Graham Hansen - Barcelona

Patri Guijarro - Barcelona

Amanda Gutierres - Palmeiras

Hannah Hampton - Chelsea

Pernille Harder - Bayern Munich

Lindsey Heaps - Lyon

Chloe Kelly - Arsenal

Frida Leonhardsen Maanum - Arsenal

Marta - Orlando Pride

Clara Mateo - Paris

Ewa Pajor - Barcelona

Claudia Pina - Barcelona

Alexia Putellas - Barcelona

Alessia Russo - Arsenal

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd - Chelsea

Caroline Weir - Real Madrid

Leah Williamson - Arsenal

Ballon d’Or Kopa Trophy nominees

The annual prize awarded to the best men’s football player in the world under the age of 21, the following players have been chosen by the Ballon d'Or jury voting system for the 2025 award.

Desire Doue - Paris Saint-Germain

Willian Estevao - Chelsea

Ayyoub Bouaddi - Lyon

Pau Cubarsi - Barcelona

Myles Lewis-Skelly - Arsenal

Dean Huijsen - Real Madrid

Rodrigo Mora - Porto

Joao Neves - Paris Saint-Germain

Lamine Yamal - Barcelona

Kenan Yildiz - Juventus

Which footballer has won the most Ballon d’Or awards?

Three of the last five awards ceremonies have resulted in Argentinian football icon Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d’Or, although he wasn’t in the running for the award last year, as Rodri became the first Manchester City player in history to win the prestigious trophy.

Inter Miami star Messi is the current record holder, with eight Ballon d’Or awards to his name, with Cristiano Ronaldo closely behind on a total of five. Netherlands duo Marco van Basten and Johan Cruyff have both won the award three times each, as well as French football legend Michel Platini.

How to watch Ballon d’Or 2025