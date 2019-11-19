When is Scotland vs Kazakhstan: Date, kick-off time, TV channel, full squad and odds for Euro 2020 qualifier

Have your say

Scotland's final Euro 2020 is a dead rubber, but should provide intrigue ahead of the UEFA Nation's League playoffs.

The Scots' earned a 2-1 win over a spirited Cyprus side in their penultimate fixture with goals from Ryan Christie and John McGinn.

John McGinn scored the second and decisive goal against Cyprus on Saturday (Getty Images)

On Tuesday night Steve Clarke's men face Kazakhstan in their final group stage game.

The Kazakhs currently sit in 5th place on ten points, just two points behind Scotland. Earlier in the campaign they dished out a catastrophic 3-0 battering to an Alex McLeish managed Scotland side.

A defeat for Scotland tonight could see them fall to fifth place in the group behind Kazakhstan and Cyprus, while a win would seal third place behind Belgium and Russia.

When and where can I watch Scotland v Kazakhstan?

Scotland take on Kazakhstan at 7.45pm on Saturday November 19.

The game will take place at Hampden Park and will be live on Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm.

How do I watch the game without a Sky Sports subscription?

Fans wanting to watch the game, but not willing to pay a regular subscription fee to Sky can pay a one-off fee to stream the game via NOW TV.

For £9.99 Scotland fans can receive a Sky Sports Game Pass which allows 24-hour access to all Sky Sports channels. A week pass for Sky Sports costs £14.99 while a month pass costs £33.99.

Full Scotland squad

Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth), David Marshall (Wigan Athletic), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland); Michael Devlin (Aberdeen), Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Ryan Porteous (Hibernian), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Greg Taylor (Celtic); Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Lewis Morgan (Celtic), Graeme Shinnie (Derby County); Oliver Burke (Alaves, on loan from West Bromwich Albion), James Forrest (Celtic), Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United), Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian), Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock)

Odds

Scotland: 4/7

Kazakhstan: 5/1

Draw: 13/5